On Saturday it was the annual Kim Watson Challenge, a two person ambrose sponsored by Watson Toyota, Toyota Finance and Toyota Australia.

The winning Mens team were Phillip Oliver and Garry Nicolls with 58.5 nett from Simon Murray and Darce Whinam with 62 nett.

The winning Ladies team were Michele Blizzard and Liz Harding with 75.75 nett and the runners up were Noela Hardman and Jackie Sheridan with 77.25 nett.

The mixed winners were Aaryn Murfitt and Rachel Dorman with 65 nett from Wayne Honeman and Karen Hamilton Gibbs with 66.75 nett.

In the junior division Cooper Smith and Edward Maloney were the winners with 65.5 nett.

The non handicapped winners were Josh Sargent and Reece Lacey.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Phil Mitchell with 240 cm, the 13th was won by Tim Norman with 390 cm, and the 17th was won by Gary Anderson with 390 cms.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Michele Blizzard with 116 cm and she won a $92 voucher.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Darce Whinam and Simon Murray.

The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Michael and Doug Watson.

Balls went down to 64.75 nett and there were 102 players.

In the final of the mixed match play Karen Hamilton Gibbs and Peter Doherty will play Suzanne Manning and Wayne Honeman.

Upcoming events - Saturday 23rd November - the Skinny Jones Classic.

Sunday 24th November Kyle McGovern Electrical & Solar medley stableford.

Saturday 30th November- American Foursomes sponsored by Matt Brown.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Jake Veney with 42 points and he won 10 balls.

Runner up was Col Blizzard (8 balls) with 39 points, third was Peter Terry (6 balls) with 38 points on a countback from Michael Baldry (4 balls) fifth was Casey Ashton (3 balls) with 37 points on a countback from Greg Nolan (2 balls).

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Andrew Aiken– 465 cm.

Balls went down to 27 points on a countback and there were 59 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Zac Smith with 35 points on a countback and he won the $30 voucher and 6 balls. Ben Dean second with 35 points (5 balls) and Mark Sheridan 33 points on a countback (4 balls) from Mark Hurcum (3 balls) and Nick Bush (2 balls).

Balls went to 29 points on a countback and there were 32 players.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole was the 8th and was not won.

The jackpot will be $150 next week.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Robert Bush < 45 cms and he won a $32.00 voucher.

The Social Club played the second and final round of the Young Lock and Safe Services Social Club Championships.

Todays winner was Tony Webb on a countback from John Sheather and Will Albert all on 49 points.