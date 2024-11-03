VETERANS WEEK OF GOLF

Over the last week Harden Country Club has hosted its NSW Veterans Week of Golf.

95 players representing 47 golf clubs, from Bundaberg in the north to Melbourne in the south enjoyed the challenge of our course set by our course superintendent, Chad Gilmore.

Play was over four days (Wednesday, rest day), with all participants enjoying the course and our new club house facilities

We would like to thank our major sponsors Graymont , Galong, DA Busters; Craig Filmer.

We would also like to thank Bendigo Bank, for the generosity in donating gift bags for all participating players.

We also thank Harden Superbarn , Delta, Ziems Butchers, OHANA Collection, and Terry White Chemist for their generous support.

Looking forward to next year.

GET INVOLVED

Are you a golfer wanting to put up some prizes for a golf trophy?

Are you a community group looking to raise money for your group?

Are you a business that might like to sponsor a golf event?

There are many great ways to engage the community through golf and the endless formats it offers. If this sounds like something you would be interested in please get in touch as we are planning our 2025 golf calendar and would love to add your event.

Please share so the word spreads.