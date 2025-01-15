On Saturday the Men a 6 Person Ambrose sponsored by the Australian Hotel, Gary O Nicolls, Peter Campbell and Simon Murray.

The winners with a score of 49.19 nett were Pat Hatton, Tom and Matt McKnight, Scott Nolan, David Shipp and Sam Langford.

The runners up with a score of 50.22 net were Mark Sheridan, Cameron Jones, Sam Woods, Simon Oakes, Peter and Ryan Terry.

The Deluxe Shutters and Blinds NTP on the 13th was won by Nick Bush with 206 cm and the 16th was won by Jody Hennock with 353 cm.

Both win a sleeves of golf balls.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Choice Secret Birdie hole was the 6th and was won by Chris and Matt Campbell, Jason Stuart, Ben Baker, Mitchell Cameron and Ian Lanham.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won.

Balls went down to 53.07 nett and there were 126 players.

Upcoming events - Saturday 18th January is a 4BBB sponsored by Andrew Aiken, Craig Webber and Terry Shipp.

Saturday 25th January is the Australia Day Medal - Ladies and Mens single stableford sponsored by Langs Pool and Spas, Blooms the Chemist and Matt Brown.

Saturday the 1st February is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Monthly Medals.

Saturday 8th February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Greg Nolan, John Jones and Barry Martens.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Connor Quinn with 40 points and he won 15 balls.

Runner up was Cameron Clark (12 balls) with 39 points on a countback from Michael Smith (10 balls).

Jody Hennock (8 balls) was fourth with 38 points on a countback from Jeff Regan (6 balls) and Cameron Hobbs (4 balls).

Seventh was David Hewson (2 balls) with 37 points on a countback.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Robert Bush – 117 cm and he won a $63 voucher.

Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 100 players.

The Friday 18 hole medley was won by Wayne Hewson (6 balls) with 39 points on a countback from Jesse Bruce (4 balls).

Jake Veney (3 balls) was third with 36 points on a countback from Sam Langford (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Jamie Canellis and he receives a $22 voucher.

There were 26 players and balls went down to 33 points on a countback.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Nick Bush with 38 points and he receives 8 balls.

Michael Corbett (6 balls) was second with 38 points on a countback from Scott Nolan (5 balls).

Hugo Davidson (4 balls) was fourth with 37 points on a countback from Levi French (3 balls) and Ben Dean (2 balls).

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole was the 13th and the $60 jackpot was won by Liz Harding.

The jackpot will be $30 next week.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Jesse Corcoran with 311cm and he receives a $33.00 voucher.

Balls went down to 32 points on a countback and there were 42 players.

The Social Club Sunday event was won by Will Albert with 43 nett.

Runner up was Allan Anderson with 48 nett from Col Gilchrist with 49 nett.

The Bradman was won by Jack Barnes and there were 22 players.

A big welcome to new players Clem Reid, Riley and Ben Lawrence.

A reminder that the Social Club AGM will be held on Sunday 9th February at 12 noon after golf.

Young Tyre Power and Young Services Club Business House Golf - starts again 27th January.

Over $1000 in prize money. Entry is $250 per team of 8, payable at the Pro Shop.

Play 6 holes per week, pick your day to play.

Get your team nominations in now.

CRAIG WATSON