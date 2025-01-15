Evelyn Shea has taken out back to back wins at the Harden Country Club golf course beating out 24 other players to take the top spot.

Results:

Evelyn Shea 40 points

Don Maling 38 points

Angus Gilmore 38 points

Kevin Hoppe 37 points

Jesse Beavis 36 points

Daniel Harveyson 36 points

Chad Gilmour 35 points

Peter Elliot 35 points

Tim Prosser 35 points

John Hawkins 34 points

Sheena Gilmour 33 points

Matt Peisley 33 points

David Solah 33 points

Craig Filmer 33 points

Ron Page 33 points

Kyle Murray 32 points

David James 31 points

Tam Kennedy 29 points

Jeanette Elliott 28 points

John Brownhill 28 points

Mitchell Stevens 26 points

Andrew Jones 26 points

Ben Corkhill 25 points

Ben Abbott 25 points

Kyle Norris 21 points

New 2025 Full Golf Membership deal - $50 off your full golf membership and $50 off a new full golf membership when you join.

Are you or someone you know eager to elevate your golf game and connect with a community of like-minded enthusiasts? This opportunity is perfect for new golfers looking to participate in weekly competitions or experienced players seeking to take their game to the next level.

Invite a friend, colleague, partner, or workmate to join you in unlocking the full potential of your golf game. We'll guide you through the process of obtaining a Golf Australia handicap, opening doors to competitions and clubs across Australia.

For more information, feel free to reach out to us through our Facebook page or visit the club to chat with our friendly bar staff.

Please note that this offer is excludes anyone that have previously been a full golf member.