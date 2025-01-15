PHOTO
Evelyn Shea has taken out back to back wins at the Harden Country Club golf course beating out 24 other players to take the top spot.
Results:
Evelyn Shea 40 points
Don Maling 38 points
Angus Gilmore 38 points
Kevin Hoppe 37 points
Jesse Beavis 36 points
Daniel Harveyson 36 points
Chad Gilmour 35 points
Peter Elliot 35 points
Tim Prosser 35 points
John Hawkins 34 points
Sheena Gilmour 33 points
Matt Peisley 33 points
David Solah 33 points
Craig Filmer 33 points
Ron Page 33 points
Kyle Murray 32 points
David James 31 points
Tam Kennedy 29 points
Jeanette Elliott 28 points
John Brownhill 28 points
Mitchell Stevens 26 points
Andrew Jones 26 points
Ben Corkhill 25 points
Ben Abbott 25 points
Kyle Norris 21 points
New 2025 Full Golf Membership deal - $50 off your full golf membership and $50 off a new full golf membership when you join.
Are you or someone you know eager to elevate your golf game and connect with a community of like-minded enthusiasts? This opportunity is perfect for new golfers looking to participate in weekly competitions or experienced players seeking to take their game to the next level.
Invite a friend, colleague, partner, or workmate to join you in unlocking the full potential of your golf game. We'll guide you through the process of obtaining a Golf Australia handicap, opening doors to competitions and clubs across Australia.
For more information, feel free to reach out to us through our Facebook page or visit the club to chat with our friendly bar staff.
Please note that this offer is excludes anyone that have previously been a full golf member.