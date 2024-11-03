PHOTO
Tuesday was a two person Ambrose event.
Coming in with 45/32 were Geoff Nott and Kay Jasprizza as the winners.
Second went to Richard Dennis and Vera McMillan with 46/35 1/4.
Thursday's stroke event winner was Brian Hearne with 50nett.
Runner up was David Jasprizza on 54 nett.
David had a birdie gobble, Nigel one birdie and two gobbles.
Brian Hearne, Terry Casey and Garry Cummins each had one gobble.
Sunday was a stroke event, the winner was Nigel Willett with 52 nett, second Geoff Taylor 58 nett.
The Club's Charity Golf Day for MND will be on December 15, a two person Ambrose, so grab a partner and have a game.,
We also have a raffle going with lots of great prizes, $2 per ticket or three for $5.
VERA MCMILLAN