Tuesday was a two person Ambrose event.

Coming in with 45/32 were Geoff Nott and Kay Jasprizza as the winners.

Second went to Richard Dennis and Vera McMillan with 46/35 1/4.

Thursday's stroke event winner was Brian Hearne with 50nett.

Runner up was David Jasprizza on 54 nett.

David had a birdie gobble, Nigel one birdie and two gobbles.

Brian Hearne, Terry Casey and Garry Cummins each had one gobble.

Sunday was a stroke event, the winner was Nigel Willett with 52 nett, second Geoff Taylor 58 nett.

The Club's Charity Golf Day for MND will be on December 15, a two person Ambrose, so grab a partner and have a game.,

We also have a raffle going with lots of great prizes, $2 per ticket or three for $5.

VERA MCMILLAN