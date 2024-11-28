On Saturday it was the Skinny Jones Classic a mystery 3 person stableford sponsored by Cameron Jones, Mick Ashton and Ben Murray.

The winning team were Peter Greaves, Scott Nolan and Wayne Honeman with 50 points and the runners up were Zac Williams, Gavin Marshall and Gary Tamainu with 48 points on a countback.

The last placed team were Rhett Foreman, Greg Nolan and Peter Rushby with 40 points.

The longest drive on the 18th was Pat Hatton and the second shot NTP on the 4th was also won by Pat Hatton with 200 cm.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Brendan Croese with 255 cm and the 17th was won by Casey Wall with 216 cms.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Brendan Croese with 216 cm and he won a $58 voucher.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court Secret Birdie hole was the 13th and was not struck.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots next week.

We would like to acknowledge our long time sponsor Vinnies Pizza who have sponsored the most popular event on our weekly calendar.

Balls went down to 35 points on a countback and there were 59 players.

Upcoming events- Saturday 30th November- American Foursomes sponsored by Matt Brown.

Saturday 7th December- Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning December Monthly Medals.

Sunday 8th December- Cherry Festival 2 Person Open Ambrose sponsored by Allied Grain Systems. It’s a 10am shotgun start for Ladies, Men and Mixed teams. $35 per person and includes a BBQ. All proceeds to Can Assist- Young and Boorowa. Plenty of puddings and hams to be won.

Saturday 14th December- 4 Ball Twister sponsored by Patrick FitzGerald and Keith Duran.

Saturday 21st December- Xmas Hampers off the red tees sponsored by Milne’s Country Style Meats.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Jake Veney with 40 points and he won 12 balls.

Runner up was Allan Moore (9 balls) with 38 points, third was Zac Williams (7 balls) with 36 points on a countback from Paul Levett (5 balls) Mark Flynn (3 balls) and Steve Connelly (2 balls).

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Peter Hanley– 297 cm.

Balls went down to 32 points on a countback and there were 67 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Cameron Jones with 39 points. Runner up was Steve Connelly with 37 points on a countback from Grant Harding. There were 42 players.

The Social Club had the playoff for memorial day and the daily winner was Tony Webb. Runner up was Jono from Josh and the Bradman was won by Will.

There were 21 players.

The 27th edition of the Cherry Festival Veterans Week of Golf was held this week.

There were over 160 players who were registered for the four day event.

Players from as far north as 1970 in Queensland and as far south as Kew in Victoria participated.

A big thanks to our members who assisted by lending their golf carts to the visitors.

A big thanks to the support team who made the event possible- Steve and Geoff Connelly, Phil Mitchell, David Hamblin, Chris and Curley Keevil, John Jones, Pat and Clare Hatton, Phil Cartwright, Allan Moore, Gail Hanigan, Belinda Allen, Brett Maxwell and his staff, Steve Winterton and his greens staff, Sue and Craig Watson.

- CRAIG WATSON