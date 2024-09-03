On Saturday the event was the NRL single stableford challenge sponsored by Geoff Hill and Young Hills. The winner was Levi French with 40 points on a countback from Matt Campbell (Shell Links), Geoff Connelly and Craig Henman (Harden). The Bradmans was won by Will Albert and he won 3 balls. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 13th and was won by Andrew Miller. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Andrew Sabidussi with 228 cm and the 17th was won by Scott Nolan with 35 cm. Scott also claims the Eagles Nest jackpot of 10 balls with that shot. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Andrew Sabidussi with 228 cm and he won a $69 voucher. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots next week. The Vinnies Pizza voucher was won by Will Albert. Balls went down to 34 points on a countback and there were 77 players.

Next Saturday 7th September Cool Tech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning September Monthly Medals and Norman Crawford handicap match play qualifier. Saturday 14th September- single stableford and second round of Handiskins. Its not to late to enter with 4 rounds still to go as its your best 3 rounds that count. Saturday 21st September 4BBB Mixed and qualifier for Mixed Match Play. Sunday 22nd September- Scramble. Saturday 28th September- 4BBB and Round 3 of Handiskins. Sunday 29th September- Mixed Foursomes- 27 holes scratch and Handicap

The Wednesday Medley was won by Des Daley with 45 points and he won 8 balls. Craig Webber was second with 40 points and Peter Broekman was third with 39 points. Robert Norton won the Pro Pin on the 7th with 70 cms and he won a $36 voucher. Balls went down to 32 points and there were 43 players.

The Friday 18 hole medley was won by Peter Arabin with 40 points and he won 3 balls. Grant Meacham was second with 36 points and there were 5 players. The 9 hole medley was won by Chris Keevil with 18 points and there were 3 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Liz Harding with 41 points and she won 3 balls. Chris Keevil was second with 39 points on a countback from Wayne Honeman. The Watson Toyota secret birdie jackpot was the 10th and was struck by Rachel Dorman who won the $60 voucher. Next week the jackpot returns to $30. The Pro Pin was also won by Rachel Dorman with 790 cm on the 7th and she received a $9 voucher. There were 10 players.

The Social Club played a 14 hole event and it was won by Josh Moles with 49 nett. The runner up was Murray Hanley with 53 nett on a countback from Noel Bell. There were 25 players.

CRAIG WATSON