On Wednesday 29th, the ladies played a Single Stableford sponsored by the lady golfers.

Winners on the day:

Div 1: Justine Makeham 39 pts

Div 2: Cath Johnson 37 pts

NTP’s:

16th sponsored by Gail Hanigan – Leanne Slater

7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds – Helen Hamblin

13th sponsored by Uplands P/L – Cathy Marshall

Last Saturday the ladies played a 4BBB v Par sponsored by Helen Spencer.

Winners: Cathy Aiken and Estelle Roberts +8

Runners-up: Karen Hamilton-Gibbs and Cath Johnson +7

NTP’s:

A Grade 16th sponsored by Gail Hanigan – Rachel Dorman

B Grade 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds – Libby Plumley

C Grade 13th sponsored by Uplands P/L – Cath Johnson

Ball winners: Pammie McCloy +3, Karen Hamilton-Gibbs +2, Cathy Aiken +2, Liz Harding +1, Leanne Slater square, and Gail Hanigan Square on a c/b from Rachel Dorman and Estelle Roberts also with square.

The second round of Wirral Cup Matchplay sponsored by Helen Spencer is to be completed by September 8, with Liz Harding v Estelle Roberts, and Leanne Slater v Sandra Holmes.

The 2024 Medal winners have been announced:

Midweek:

A Grade – Justine Makeham

B Grade – Helen Hamblin

C Grade – Marg Kinlyside

Saturday:

B Grade – Libby Plumley

C Grade – Estelle Roberts

The SWLGA will be played on 12th October in conjunction with the SWLGA Open Tournament. Winners on this day will play in the state final at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club on 4th December. Congratulations, ladies… and Good Luck!

This Sunday there is Nine, Wine and Dine being played. A fun day to welcome anyone interested in joining us to play nine holes in the best game ever and stay to have lunch. All levels invited with no need for a handicap. Only $5 green fee with tee off from 9.50 – 10.30. Come and enjoy!

For those who enjoy playing different courses, there are Tournaments coming up at Yass 12 September and Wagga 19/20 October. And of course the South West Open Championship is being played in Young 11/12/13 October.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be a Single Stablefords.

PAMMIE MCCLOY