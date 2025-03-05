On top of what was already an amazing weekend for riders at the Harden Pony Club Camp, there was a very special guest to kick start the weekend with a familiar, yet no less impressive Cup in hand.

Trainer of the 2024 Melbourne Cup winner Knight's Choice, Sheila Laxon, stopped by and brought along the 2024 Melbourne Cup, talking and posing with the riders and their horses and ponies making all kinds of memories.

On top of her impressive Cup win last year, Sheila also made history as the first female trainer to win both the Caufield Cup and the Melbourne Cup with Ethereal in 2001.

"Her career has inspired so many in the horse world, and we are honoured to have her join us," Harden Pony Club said.

That special guest kicked off what was a huge weekend with some amazingly experienced coaches and riders trying out new styles of riding it was a fantastic two days.

"What a massive weekend," Harden Pony Club said.

"A huge thank you to everyone who joined us for the fun, we hope you had an amazing time."

The committee worked hard to ensure there would be new experiences and lessons for the riders so they would not only make new friends and learn new things but they would have some very memorable experiences that they could take home with them on Sunday afternoon.

"A special shout out to all the incredible people who helped bring this camp to life," HPC said.

"Your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we truly appreciate everything you do.

"To our superstar coaches, thank you for sharing your knowledge, skills and passion with our riders, your support makes all the difference."

Riders said they had a fantastic experience trying out polocrosse, pushing the boundaries on the cross country course, learning to slow things down in the dressage arena and so much more, however, one very special addition that nearly all have mentioned is the inclusion of the tetrathlon, which is a combination of four events - showjumping, running, shooting and swimming.

In recent years the tetrathlon has become quite popular in Pony Club with a PCA National Tetrathlon High Points Award for sub juniors, juniors and seniors.

The riders were able to try their shooting skills out with lasers instead of weapons and even had enough energy to do sprints in the dressage arena.

"We're sure there are plenty of tired kids - and parents - after such a big few days," the Club said.