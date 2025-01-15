JOIN NOW

Are you a keen eventer/equestrian and pondered being part of a fun, committed club that supports grassroots eventing?

Then why not join us in keeping the sport alive in the bush!

This year we are offering membership packages for social and riding members for as little as $10.

If you would like to know more please email Em on hardenhorsetrials@gmail.com

Membership Due- 30th March 2025.

https://www.nominate.com.au/Clubs/MemberRegistration.aspx

DISC COLOUR CHANGES

Colours have changed for heights in the EvA80, EvA95 and CCN1*-S.

For EvA65 and below, State Eventing committee to select colours best suited to state conditions.

For CCN1*-S black numbers on pink discs.

EvA95 is now grey or white discs.

Ev80 is now red discs.

RULE CHANGES FOR EVENTING

The following Eventing rule changes became effective January 1, 2025:

First refusal, runout or circle - 20 penalties.

Second refusal, runout or circle at the same obstacle - 40 penalties.

Third refusal, runout or circle on XC course - Elimination.

For CCN1* and below - fourth refusal, runout or circle at the same obstacle - Elimination.

For EvA80 and below - first missed obstacle - 100 penalties.

For EvA80 and below - second missed obstacle - 100 penalties.

For EvA80 and below - third missed obstacle - Elimination.

Fall of athlete or horse on Cross Country Course - Elimination.

Activating a frangible device where the dimension of the fence is modified - 11 penalties.

Dangerous riding - 25 penalities.

Missing a flag as per art. 549.2 - 15 penalties.

WORKING BEE AND AGM

Calling all our wonderful members - our AGM is scheduled for Saturday February 22, 2025 at 12pm, after a quick working bee starting at 9am to give the cross country a quick tidy up ready for the year ahead.

We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible there.