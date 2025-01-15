PHOTO
Harden Pony Club Memberships for 2025 are now open.
Renew your membership today on JustGo by logging in with your existing number at https://pca.justgo.com/.
Don't forget! The Pony Club NSW Discount applies until 28th February 2025, so renew early to take advantage.
Check out the Zone 2 Calendar to plan your year at https://calendar.online/08123ff57f0d622aaca5.
IMPORTANT REMINDER:
All riding members under 18 must have a parent/guardian with a valid membership.
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to message us here.
Let’s gear up for another fantastic year at Harden Pony Club!
WHAT'S ON IN 2025:
February
2 - HPC Rally
5 - HPC meeting
8-9 - Instructors School at YPC Grounds
22 - HHT Working Bee
23 - Zone 2 Rally and Grading - HPC
March
1-2 - HPC Camp
23 - HPC One Day Event
April
11 - Cross Country close until after HHT
27 - HPC Rally
May
7 - HPC Meeting
9-11 - HHT
25 - HPC Rally
June
29 - HPC Rally
July
27 - HPC Rally
August
2-3 - HPC Protocol day/weekend
6 - HPC Meeting
TBC - Zone Gymkhana at Cowra
24 - Rally
September
28 - HPC Rally
October
26 - HPC Rally
November
1 - HPC Combined Training, Dressage and Showjumping
2 - HPC Gymkhana
5 - HPC Meeting
December
21 - HPC Christmas Rally/AGM