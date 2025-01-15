Harden Pony Club Memberships for 2025 are now open.

Renew your membership today on JustGo by logging in with your existing number at https://pca.justgo.com/.

Don't forget! The Pony Club NSW Discount applies until 28th February 2025, so renew early to take advantage.

Check out the Zone 2 Calendar to plan your year at https://calendar.online/08123ff57f0d622aaca5.

IMPORTANT REMINDER:

All riding members under 18 must have a parent/guardian with a valid membership.

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to message us here.

Let’s gear up for another fantastic year at Harden Pony Club!

WHAT'S ON IN 2025:

February

2 - HPC Rally

5 - HPC meeting

8-9 - Instructors School at YPC Grounds

22 - HHT Working Bee

23 - Zone 2 Rally and Grading - HPC

March

1-2 - HPC Camp

23 - HPC One Day Event

April

11 - Cross Country close until after HHT

27 - HPC Rally

May

7 - HPC Meeting

9-11 - HHT

25 - HPC Rally

June

29 - HPC Rally

July

27 - HPC Rally

August

2-3 - HPC Protocol day/weekend

6 - HPC Meeting

TBC - Zone Gymkhana at Cowra

24 - Rally

September

28 - HPC Rally

October

26 - HPC Rally

November

1 - HPC Combined Training, Dressage and Showjumping

2 - HPC Gymkhana

5 - HPC Meeting

December

21 - HPC Christmas Rally/AGM