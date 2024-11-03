Congratulations to all swimmers big and small, old and new.

It was great seeing everyone jumping into the pool and trying their best.

Registrations for next week's Club night are now open.

https://swimcentral.swimming.org.au/bounce?returnurl=%2FB04AC0CA-249C-EF11-8A69-000D3AD12F7%2FDETAIL

LEARN TO SWIM

Did you know that our club offers learn to swim lessons to the children of Harden?

All you need to do is register and message the Facebook page with your preferred day.

Lessons will run on Monday, Wednesdays and Thursdays, so all you need to do is pick a day that suits your family.

Learn to swim and membership prices:

Learn to Swim $120

Swimming Club $130

Parent membership $37.95. At least one parent per household must be registered.

Unfortunately Harden Swimming Club is unable to accept the Active Kids Vouchers this season.