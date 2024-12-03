Local rower, Harry Dymock represented his school, Kinross Wolaroi in Orange at the Sydney Girls High School Regatta, where he was successful in two events.

Kinross was one of fourteen schools competing at the event.

His first event was the School Boys Coxed Quad four over the 2000 metre course.

In this event were 11entries .

Harry's crew started well and were 2.4 seconds ahead of St Augustines at the 500m mark.

They increased the lead to three seconds at the 1000 metres mark and were 3.1 seconds ahead at 1500m.

The crew of stroke was Ollie Sith, second Oscar Cleary, third Toby Buckland, bow Harry Dymock and buried in the bow is cox Henry Baker.

The crew eventually won the race in a time of 6 minutes 35 seconds and 4.48 seconds behind was the crew from St Augustines and in third place 0.79 seconds further back was a crew from Redlands School.

Harry's second event was the School Boy Single Scull.

There were 10 entries.

In the final, Harry raced to a 2.5 second lead at the 500m, 6.6 seconds at the 1000m, and 9.1s at 1500m.

His winning margin at 2000m was 10.08 seconds.

This was a personal best for Harry.

Second was Angus McInnes from Redlands School and third a further 5.2 seconds away was Connor Morrison also from Redlands.

His next event is the State Championships at Penrith on February 7, 2025.

- JOHN DYMOCK