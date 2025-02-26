Harden Pony Club and the Harden Horse Trials committee have said a huge thank you to the many volunteers and helpers who participated in the working bee last weekend to repair and clean up following the storm that swept through earlier this month.

Having put a callout on their social media pages asking people to help a large group came together to work on the course, especially with the Harden Pony Club camp coming up this weekend.

"A massive shoutout to everyone who came out for today's working bee," Harden Pony Club said.

"It was a mammoth effort, and so much was achieved - we truly couldn't have done it without you."

With so many events and clinics held on the course throughout the year it was very heartening for both groups to have so many hands on deck to help out.

"Your hard work and dedication make a huge difference to our clubs, and we are beyond grateful for your support," the Club said.

"Thank you for giving up your time to help.

"Harden Pony Club and Harden Horse Trials is lucky to have such an amazing community!"

Harden Horse Trials Association have also shown their appreciation to those who helped.

"Thank you to all the amazing volunteers for all your help and energy," the Association said.

"We ticked off the biggest list of jobs.

"Seven loads to the tip of rubbish from the storm, sheds cleaned out, jumps stained, painted, gravel crossings fixed so we are back on track."

This weekend Harden Pony Club will be hosting two days of education, socialisation and most importantly time in the saddle with riders taking part in an action packed, fun filled adventure at the Harden Pony Club camp.

"Whether you're looking to perfect your dressage, soar over show jumps, conquer the cross country course or take on the thrill of tetrathlon and polocrosse, this camp has it all," Harden Pony Club said.

"With specialised instructors, exciting new challenges and plenty of fun both on and off the horse, this is an event you won't want to miss."

Instructors over the two days include Rod McQueen, Sue Walker, Hunter Doughty, Peter Gillis, Alex McRae and more.

Last weekend the Club played host to the Zone 2 rally and grading day with riders participating in dressage, showjumping and cross country lessons followed by grading in showjumping and cross country.

Upcoming state events for Pony Clubbers include the State Tetrathlon and Formal Gymkhana on March 21 to March 23 at Morisset Showground, State Sporting, Campdrafting and Challenge on April 12 to April 14 at Nyngan Showground, State ODE and Combined Training on May 2 to 4 at Qurindi Showground, State Dressage and Showriding on June 20 to 22 at Grafton Showground, State Showjumping and Jumping Equitation on August 1 to 3 at Gunnedah Showground.

The Harden Pony Club One Day Event is scheduled for March 23, 2025. Keep an eye out on the Harden Pony Club Facebook page for updates on the event.

The Harden Horse Trials is scheduled for May 9 to 11, be sure to keep an eye on the Harden Horse Trials Association Facebook page for updates.