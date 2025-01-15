PHOTO
Young Jump Club will be returning for 2025, releasing the dates of its upcoming training days, clinics and competition for the new year.
- February 8 - Young Pony Club Grounds
- March 8 - Location TBC
- March 29 - Jen Woods Clinic
- April 5 - Young Pony Club Grounds
- May 3 - Young Pony Club Grounds
- June 14 - Young Pony Club Grounds
- July 26 - Young Pony Club Grounds
- August 2 - Young Pony Club Grounds
- September 28 - Canowindra Competition
- October 11 - Young Pony Club Grounds
- November 22 - Young Pony Club Grounds