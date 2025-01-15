Young Jump Club will be returning for 2025, releasing the dates of its upcoming training days, clinics and competition for the new year.

- February 8 - Young Pony Club Grounds

- March 8 - Location TBC

- March 29 - Jen Woods Clinic

- April 5 - Young Pony Club Grounds

- May 3 - Young Pony Club Grounds

- June 14 - Young Pony Club Grounds

- July 26 - Young Pony Club Grounds

- August 2 - Young Pony Club Grounds

- September 28 - Canowindra Competition

- October 11 - Young Pony Club Grounds

- November 22 - Young Pony Club Grounds