Equestrians and fans from across the region made their way to Harden Murrumburrah over the weekend to spend time with a world champion, olympian and Member of the Order of the British Empire as she imparted some fantastic education to riders who were lucky enough to score a spot in a two day clinic.

Lucinda Green left the pre-snow cold of England last week to travel to Harden Murrumburrah to guide riders in groups over two days with a focus on cross country techniques, exercises over skinny fences, angled lines and schooling across the cross country course.

The 'Queen and Voice of Eventing', attracted riders and fans young and old to fence sit and spectate as well as watch the riders take part in the lessons.

A British equestrian and journalist competed in eventing, winning World Champion in 1982, twice European Champion in 1975 and 1977, World team Gold in 1982, three European team gold medals in 1977, 1985 and 1987, and an Olympic solver medal in the team event in 1984.

She holds the record for the most wins at the Badminton Horse Trials in the UK, bringing home the win six times on six different horses, won Burghley Horse Trials in 1977 and 1981, two of the hardest and most challenging cross country courses in Europe, and was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 1978 Queens Birthday Honours in 1978 for services to horse riding.

She hung up her reins of her international career at the end of the 1987 European Championships held in Luhmuhlen and picked up the microphone as a commentator, with locals recognising her voice as the woman who commentates the equestrian for the Olympics.

During COVID, in 2020, the legend launched The Lucinda Green XC Academy, an online membership for cross-country riding, where she posts videos, gives live demonstrations, helps riders with confidence and more.

Lucinda's daughter, Lissa, rides for Australia and shared a memorable moment with her mother when she took part in her first Badminton Horse Trials, with the vision of her mother running after her as she crossed the finish line.

Lissa isn't the only top rider that Lucinda has supported and coached with a huge number of world champions, winners and medalists under her instruction.

The riders who attended the two day clinic had a fantastic time with the legend, picking up plenty of tips and tricks to help them in their eventing endevours.

Tommie Parker and Lexi Klein, both from Harden, were two of the youngest to take part in the clinic and had a fantastic time, along with Shaye Grovenor.

On Friday night Harden Pony Club members and their parents shared a meal with Lucinda and were able to pick her brain and get to know the stalwart of the equestrian world.

Following her two days in Harden, Lucinda took off for Brisbane where she was holding a second clinic.