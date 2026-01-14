Lester's life in the ring remembered

By KAREN SCHAMBERGER - Young Historical Society Lester James Sheather was born on 18 April 1937, the fourth of nine children. His parents were Leslie (Tib) and Rosabelle (Rosie) Mary Sheather. He started his boxing career with the Young Police Boys Club, now known as the Police Citizens Youth Club, in 1948. Roy Richens was his trainer. At age 10, he was the four stone winner at the South-West Championships. He continued training and competing, defeating Jimmy Speers at the Cudal Boys Club contest in 1949. At the Lilac Time Boxing Tournament in Goulburn in 1953, Lester beat Athol Skelly. He also participated in local and regional exhibition matches such as one at Boorowa in 1954. In 1958, Lester became the Australian Amateur Flyweight Champion and won the New South Wales Belt three times between 1956 and 1958. He also fought the famous Rocky Gattellari three times, beating him twice. Lester was chosen to represent Australia as part of the boxing team at the 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, Wales, held from 18 to 26 July. Mayor R.L. Howard and various local organisations conducted fundraisers to enable Lester to travel, raising a total of £474/4/7. While Lester retired due to injuring in his match at the Empire Games, he ‘was by no means disgraced’. The Australian boxing team won two gold medals and one silver medal, placing sixth. Sheather represented Australia at the 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games. Officials noted that this ‘was the most successful boxing team ever to represent Australia at any Games’ up to that time. The team continued on their international tour to the Diamond Belt Boxing Championships of the World in Mexico from 6-9 August 1958. In 1959, Lester participated in an amateur boxing tournament at Goondiwindi, Queensland winning against Eddie Barney, the son of former international cricketer and fast bowler, Eddie Gilbert. In 1961, Lester represented Australia in New Zealand where he won three out of his four bouts. In 1962, he married Margaret Mary Hambrook and they had three sons. After an extensive amateur boxing career, Lester took up greyhound racing. He contributed significantly to the local club, including being on the local Greyhound Committee. He was recognised for his service and was made Life Member of the Young and District Greyhound Racing Club in 2009. In 2017, Lester was inducted into the Young Sports Walk of Fame and his plaque can be seen on the path near the Young Swimming Pool. In 2018, at age 80, Lester was part of the Queen’s Baton Relay, at Forbes, in the lead up to the opening of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Queensland. Last year on 13 June, Lester Sheather, passed away. After his death his family donated his boxing gloves, trophies, and other items to the Young Historical Museum where some are displayed.