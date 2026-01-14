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Lester's life in the ring remembered

<p>Gloves owned by Sheather, now at the Young Historical Museum</p>\\n
<p>Gloves owned by Sheather, now at the Young Historical Museum</p>\\n

Gloves owned by Sheather, now at the Young Historical Museum

Lester Sheather's family donated some of his equipment after his passing in 2025
January 14, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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