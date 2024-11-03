Barry Hazlegrove, a proud resident of Young, recently showcased his athletic prowess at the 13th Pan Pacific Masters Games (PPMG) held on the stunning Gold Coast, Queensland, from November 1 to 10, 2024. This renowned event, open to participants aged 30 and above, is celebrated for its world-class venues and a spirit of camaraderie, where athletes from around the globe compete while embracing the fun and joy of sports.

Barry took part in the 100m and 60m track races, putting months of dedication and training to the test. Sharing insights into his journey, Barry recounted, “After arriving in Brisbane, my sister took me around to several grounds to train – we ended up at Windsor Park, which is a beautiful place all set up for training with all the facilities.” His rigorous training routine included early morning sessions from 7:00 to 9:30 a.m., ensuring he was well-prepared for competition.

The 100m race on November 8 proved eventful. Barry described the anticipation and challenges of race day: “We were lining up to start the 100m, and they had put it back an hour because of the heat. I ended up in lane ten. Lane one had been in Europe for months doing similar competitions, and next to him was a man who had been competing in England.”

In a humorous moment, Barry’s sister wondered aloud to his wife, “Has Barry got his hearing aids in?” Fortunately, Barry didn’t hear the conversation, allowing him to stay focused on the race.

He recounted his race with determination: “I had a real good start running third. Along the 80-metre mark, this fellow came up and nearly caught up, and I thought, ‘You’re not going to beat me,’ so I started going really quick until my knee gave out, and I fell over. It was a bit of a drama.” Despite the setback, Barry’s resilience shone through as he walked to the finish line, supported by the crowd’s cheers. “The ambos patched me up, and we went home. I was pretty disappointed with myself. It had never happened during training; it was just this one particular day,” he said.

Determined to complete what he set out to do, Barry faced another hurdle the following day. “My family took me to an emergency medical centre on Saturday, but they couldn’t see me and told me to come back the next day – the day I was supposed to race.” Yet, Barry’s resolve remained unbroken. “I told my sister I wanted to race because I wanted to finish a race,” he said.

Running the 60m at half pace, Barry’s effort was rewarded when, to his surprise, he placed third. “As there were multiple age groups in the one race, I didn’t realise I had run third until a marshal came up to me,” he recalled.

The experience brought unexpected opportunities. “I was talking to one fellow from New Zealand, and he said, ‘You’ll have to come to New Zealand.’ I didn’t get a chance to reply, but my niece said, ‘We’ll be there.’” Barry’s grandson also encouraged future participation, noting, “Cairns has similar races in May,” to which Barry added, “I would like to go, but it all depends on how my knee holds up.”

Reflecting on his time at the Games, Barry expressed, “It was a great experience, really enjoyed it, made some new friends, and now that I know I can do it, I’ve got the bug and I want to do it again.”

Barry Hazlegrove’s story is one of perseverance, passion, and the joy of athletic competition, embodying the PPMG’s ethos of “Where legends come to play!”