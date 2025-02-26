Local ponies owned by Liz and Matilda Gregory of Boorowa had huge success at Canberra Royal Show last week picking up a number of wins and some pretty impressive placings at the event.

Liz and Matilda's already successful Shetland pony, Korawyn Show N Tell or Buzz as the gorgeous little gelding is fondly known, finished up the Royal with a third in the Led Pinto under 10.2hh, First in the Ridden Pinto Under 10.2hh and Reserve Champion Ridden Pinto, sixth in the Led Shetland Gelding and third in the Ridden Shetland Gelding.

Ripple Brook Jitterbug, or Bugsy, is Liz and Matilda's very handsome grey Welsh Pony who came in seventh in the Leading Rein Show Hunter Pony, third in the Ridden Welsh A Pony, First in the Child's Show Hunter Pony Under 12hh, second in the Novice Show Hunter Pony Under 11.2hh, first in the Open Show Hunter Pony Under 11.2hh and Reserve Champion Small Show Hunter Pony.

Both Buzz and Bugsy were ridden by the very talented Indy Gardiner who had success with her own ponies throughout the week and have been trained by the ever patient and experienced Emma Rayner from Emerald Equestrian.

"So proud of Buzz and Bugzie putting their best foot forward in the ring," Liz said.

"Bringing ribbons home in all their classes."

Liz thanked both Emma and Indy as well.

"Thank you Indy for piloting both ponies so beautifully," she said.

"Emma we cannot thank you enough for the time and dedication you put into your small team of beautiful horses.

"We appreciate everything you do for Matilda and her ponies."

Liz also wanted to take the opportunity to thank others as well.

"Thank you to the Royal Canberra Show committee, sponsors and volunteers," she said.

"Without you we wouldn't have our favourite Royal Show."

With Bugsy picking up a win in the Child's Show Hunter Pony Under 12hh and Reserve Champion Small Show Hunter Pony, he has now qualified to compete at the Show Horse Council of Australasia Grand National, where he will go up against winners from states and territories across Australia and New Zealand.

Following on from their big week last week Buzz with Matilda in the saddle will have a huge weekend coming up with their home show at Boorowa where they will be competing in the showring.

A huge congratulations goes out to Liz, Matilda, Indy and Emma on all of their success at the Canberra Show.