Young Amateur Swimming Club (YASC) swimmers are well and truly getting into the representative season.

The last fortnight has been extremely busy for several of YASC swimmers representing the club at a higher level.

On the weekend of Friday 14th – Sunday 16th February 2025, YASC saw a total of seven swimmers travel to Sydney Olympic Aquatic Centre at Homebush and compete in the NSW Country Championships.

The six swimmers that attend the NSW Country Championships were Emma Bigwood, Rory Brodbeck, Kynan Burgess, Zoe Lake, Marlie Oakley, Samuel Presser and Nate Williams.

“This is a great achievement for our swimmers to get to this level, as a lot of training occurs commencing from October through to February for these swimmers to achieve the set qualify times to swim at NSW Country Championships,” Renee Williams said.

NSW Country Championships is one the major events for the Country Swimmers as they are competing up against all the other Country and Regional Areas in NSW.

The highlights at the NSW Country Championships saw Zoe Lake (11 years old) obtain a top 10 position in the 50m Backstroke and obtain personal best times in her other strokes being 100m Backstroke, 50m Butterfly, back stroke, and Freestyle.

Emma Bigwood (49 years old) swam in the multiclass division obtaining top 10 finishes in 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle.

Kynan Burgess, Nate Williams and Sam Presser represented the club in individual events with Nate and Sam obtaining personal best times.

Rory Brodbeck, Kynan Burgess, Samuel Presser, and Nate Williams swam in the Boys Under 12’s Medley Relay and Freestyle Relay beating there qualify Freestyle entry time in achieving a personal best time in the Freestyle Relay.

“Beyond the results, YASC swimmers brought plenty of fun, experience and true sportsmanship to the pool,” Renee said.

On Saturday 1st March 2025, YASC have 10 Swimmers, Evie Brodbeck, Rory Brodbeck, Kynan Burgess, Tully Bowman, Finn Gordon, Zoe Lake, Nate Neilsen, Marlie Oakley,

Samuel Presser and Oliver Rosser travelling to Sydney to represent Southern Inland Swimming Association (SISA) at the NSW Speedo Sprint Finals at Sydney Olympic Aquatic Centre.

Ten Swimmers from YASC swimmers have progressed from the Speedo Sprint Heat Series that was held in Young on 1st February 2025.

The 10 swimmers will proudly represent the Southern Inland Swimming Association Area along with several other swimmers from across Southern NSW.

The Speedo Sprint Finals will commence on Saturday 1st March 2025 at 9am at SOPAC Homebush where the swimmers will compete up against all the other areas from across NSW.