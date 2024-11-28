Pony Club Zone 2 Chief Instructor Marg Pestell has stepped down from the position handing the reins over to Kylie Reeves from Canowindra Pony Club.

Zone 2 President Antonia Brown has paid tribute to the stalwart of Harden and Young Pony Club's and one of the founding members of the Harden Horse Trials committee as she farewells a position she has held since 1986.

Marg started her Pony Club journey in the 1940s when they signed up with Young Horse and Pony Club, which then went on to became Young Pony Club.

She rode at her first Pony Club Camp in 1948 and has been at almost every camp since, only missing out due to illness and that the hospital wouldn't let her leave.

"She has been a rider, matron, camp commandant, chief instructor, the shoulder to cry on, the cranky one and every other role that needed filling over the years," Antonia said.

"My first personal memory of Mrs Pestell was at Young Pony Club Camp in the early 1970s, where I distinctly remember her encouragement to 'try not to fall off all day', I was about five."

Marg has been described as the Zone Chief Instructor who always had everyone's safety and welfare in mind, not matter how much they may not like it.

"She is the sensible one and the one who makes the hard decisions and enforces them," Antonia said.

Marg has been attributed with being a part of the driving force of ensuring the security and success of Young Pony Club.

"If not for Marg and the committee around her, Young Pony Club would not own their grounds, have a covered arena or the Clubhouse," Antonia said.

"There are not many Clubs in NSW with the facilities Young Pony Club have, and that is in no small part due to Marg's determination and foresight to make this happen, in campaigning for approvals, design, fundraising and general, bloody, hard work."

Marg was president of Young Pony Club between 1979 and 1981 and then again between 1989 and 2004. She went on to be Chief Instructor of Young Pony Club between 1985 and 2005 and became the Zone 2 Chief Instructor in 1986.

"That's 38 years of tireless and selfless contribution to all the clubs in Zone 2," Antonia said.

Those Clubs include Harden, Boorowa, Young, Canowindra and Grenfell.

"Prior to her time as Zone Chief Instructor, Marg was a zone representative since the inception of Pony Club," Antonia said.

"Marg is the sensible sounding board, not one to rush to conclusions, she knows the rules and has administered them with grace and determination."

Over the years Marg has attended hundreds of events, rally days, hundreds of riders have been graded and tested by her, often children and grandchildren of riders she instructed in the early years.

"Not once have I heard Marg yell, scream or get cross at anyone, however, she gets her point across politely and firmly, leaving no one in doubt of her meaning," Antonia said.

"Something we call all learn from and work towards."

For around 50 years Marg has been the Zone 2 rep to Pony Club NSW.

"No one can verify the exact year Marg began, but no one can remember her not being there," Antonia said.

"Included in this was a number of years on the State executive in the early 2000s.

"Marg's contribution to Pony Club State Level includes attending countless state events over the years as Chief Gear Checker, scorer, TD, supporter and a good person to have around."

On top of her contribution to Pony Club and the Harden Horse Trials, for which she has received the inaugural Eventing NSW Award of Recognition for her contribution to eventing in 2010, she has been a mentor for the Young Rodeo and a founding member of the Young Riding for the Disabled (RDA) and its first president back in 1981.

"Not surprisingly, Marg received an OAM in 2006 for service to equestrian sport, particularly Young Pony Club," Antonia said.

"Marg was Young Australia Day Citizen of the Year in 2003."

Locals have paid tribute to the amazing and patient horsewoman for her service throughout the years.

"I'm not sure what came first, the chicken or the egg, but rest assured Marg was there first and probably mentored both," Antonia said.

"Marg, I acknowledge you, I respect you, I thank you and I hope to keep seeing you at Pony Club events in Zone 2.

"We are richer for having you in our lives."