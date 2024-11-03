This week another former New Zealander is our member profile - Norma McLennan.

Born in Rotaorua, in New Zealand's North Island, Norma returned there fifty years later.

It was in Rotorua that she joined the Croquet Club, enjoying the game and becoming the secretary there, before returning to Australia where her two sons lived.

It was her younger son who sparked her interest in croquet by embarrassingly telling her he enjoyed the game in Ireland.

He has a game at Young when he visits.

Norma and her late husband, Peter, first travelled to Australia in 1986.

The intended to stay for a couple of years, but ended up remaining for 17, also becoming citizens.

Residing in Sydney, she worked as a child sexual assault counsellor at Bankstown Women's Health Centre, seeing both children and adult survivors, and running groups for the mothers of her young clients.

When Norma returned to Australia, she lived with her younger son in Windsor, travelling weekly to stay with her elder son in Bulli.

This was to play at the Wollongong Croquet Club.

It was then that she decided to move to Young, where there was a croquet club, and a selection of units for sale.

A decision she has never regretted, saying she landed on her feet.

Apart from croquet, Norma runs a ukulele group called the Cherry Ripes on a weekly basis (much fun had, enquiries to join welcomed), and volunteers monthly as a projectionist at the Southern Cross Cinema.

When Norma arrived in Young and joined the Young Croquet Club, she was very well received, having been a seasoned croquet player, well informed in the rules and regulations of Croquet NSW.

Since then Norma has had her turn as treasurer, filled in on many occasions when needed, particularly at Carnival time, this year organising the successful Bonanza Carnival, which was a first for the Young Club.

Norma likes to travel to other venues to play in competitions and this year was one of three of our members to play in the Convict Cup at Norfolk Island.

In support of Norma's Ukulele Club, I must say I have been at a couple of functions that the group has entertained at, which I enjoyed immensely.

CLUB NEWS

The croquet uniform which was on display at our 100th Celebrations is now on display at the Young Historical Society Museum, along with the history of the Young Croquet Club, along with photos and story on the birthday celebration.

Thank you to Nonette Brown for your interest in our Club.

Also, the early start times have proved to be in order, three courts are in use most of the time.

Two keen beginners, Barbara Stur-tard from Koorawatha and Rose Dunkling from Young. New member Judy Honeyman wonders why she did not do this year's ago.

Until next time.

- Shirley Close.