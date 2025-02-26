Local equestrian Molly Manchester has backed up a very successful Battle of the Borders earlier this month with a huge win at Canberra Royal last week.

Molly and her mother, Liz Daly, travelled to the Albury Wodonga Equestrian Centre on February 15 and 16, to compete in the Show Horse Council of Victorian - Victoria and Border District Sub-committee Battle of the Borders.

At the event, which is a much anticipated competition on the national show horse schedule, the Murrumburrah Public School student and her recently new mount Tremayne Coachella came in Reserve Champion Child's Hack picking up a ticket to compete at Grand Nationals to be held at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre between April 8 and 12.

Molly also had two other rides where she picked up two more tickets to Grand National with a runner up in the Child's Large Pony and Child's Shetland.

Backing up just a few days later, Molly won her rider class to compete in Champion Girl Rider Under 13 Years at the 2025 Canberra Royal where she was awarded the top prize.

Liz is very proud of Molly and how they have come together to become a beautiful and successful combination.

"So proud of this new combination," Liz said.

"They put a lot of trust in each other and it is beautiful to watch."