Boorowa Gun Clubs most recent competition saw four squads competing on a pleasant calm sunny day.

The first event of the day was the 25 Target Handicap event.

First place in the handicap and skinning the event with the only Possible was Ros Bradford from Boorowa Gun Club with a 25/25.

Three Shooters were tied for the other places all having shot 23/25.

Chris Oehm, Jason Winters and Peter Bradford had to shoot off for second and third place with Chris taking second 23/25 (6/6) and Jason taking third place on 23/25 (5/6).

The second event of the day was the 75 target Continental mixed target championship consisting of 25 targets Double Barrel, 25 targets Single Barrel & 25 targets Point Score.

The overall winner of the Continental Championship was Jason Winters from Canberra with a very respectable score of 122/125.

First place in AA grade was Willo Cameron on 110/125 and second in AA was Christopher Oehm on 107/125.

The winner of A grade was Ben Murphy with a score of 116/125 and second place went to Mark Argento on 112/125.

The best in B grade was Stephen Welsh with a score of 106/125 and second in B grade was Dino Marzotto with a 105/125.

The C grade competition was a close run thing with Simon Smith scraping in ahead of the second place competitor by just one point Simon Smith 102/125 and second place Christopher Orgill 101/125.

The overall High Gun for the day was won by Jason Winters with a score for the day of 145/150.

The Veterans High Gun was won by Willo Cameron with a score of 128/150.

As always we wish to thank the many helpers who make these weekends possible but especially Giulio Serafin, Geoff Mason, Chris Oehm, Rex Murphy, Sadie Murphy, Patty Boulding and Lucy Churchill.

If you are not currently a competitive or social member at Boorowa Gun Club, have you ever thought of having a go?

One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club.

If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm (weather permitting).

All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse, all people aged 12 years and up may participate.

All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian whilst at the club.

Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate, or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate.

All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper.

If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed.

Dress for outside conditions.

The club is located on Ballyryan road Boorowa approximately 2km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello.

EDWARD CUMMINGS