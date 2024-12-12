Cr Matthew Stadtmiller moved a motion at the most recent Hilltops Council ordinary meeting that will see Council enter discussions with user groups of the Boorowa Showground with the intent of using available land and turning it into functional athletics and sporting surfaces.

Cr Stadtmiller's motion was that Council enter into discussions with the user groups of the Boorowa Showground with the intent of using currently available land and turn it in to a functional running track and playing surface for athletics and other sports including rugby league, union, touch football or netball etc and a report be brought back to Council detailing the outcome of the discussions with indicative costings of key elements.

In the background provided with the motion a number of representatives of the user groups would like to see the underutilised areas, which are under the care and control of Hilltops Council outdoor staff for maintenance and mowing, brought up to a standard where it can continue to be maintained with 'minimal influence'.

"At this stage a cost analysis needs to be performed internally by staff, which is part of the staff's current role in regard to any ongoing asset," the background read.

"The committee may also be able to undertake much of the work via a series of working bees."

The main work that would need to be undertaken would be to resurface and level the ground so grass can be sown according to the background.

"The user group and Council may then decide to investigate any funding opportunities for irrigation," the document read.

"The main issue which needs to be solved is that the vacant area can and should be utilised and this provides more sporting options for Boorowa for the clubs mentioned above and others."

As stated in the motion, many residents have been calling for something to be done with the vacant and unused land, for some time.

With a strong sporting community and the area playing host to matches and games from cricket and equestrian in the summer to netball and football throughout winter, many locals believe that the facility can be better utilised.

At the November Ordinary meeting, Councillors also agreed with the sentiment with Cr Stadtmiller and Cr Davis moving the motion and all Councillors voting unanimously in agreement.