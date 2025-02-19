Congratulations to Ashlee Peacey, Grace Derrick and Eliza Taylor who broke records at the Hennessy Catholic College swimming carnival on February 7.

Ashlee Peacey broke the 16 years girls 50m freestyle with a time of 30.10, a record which was previously held by Lucy Williams with 30.75 and was set in 2013.

Ashlee then went on to break the 16 years girls 100m freestyle record setting a time of 1.08.36 beating the previous record set in 2017 by Ellie Rutter of 1.13.37.

Following on from that impressive feat Ashlee wasn't to be out done, breaking the 16 years girls 50m butterfly record with a 33.77 beating the 2017 record set by Ellie Rutter of 34.18.

Taking another of Ellie Rutter's records, Ashlee broke the 15 years girls 50m breaststroke record with a 38.98 beating out the 2017 record of 40.94 and Ellie's 2017 record in the 16 years girls 200m Individual Medley was broken with Ashless putting in an impressive swim to beat the previous record of 2.55.91 by setting the new record of 2.47.05, almost 10 seconds faster than the previous record.

Grace Derrick was the next in the pool to break records setting a new fastest time in the Open girls 50m breaststroke with a 38.66 breaking the 2015 record of 42.39 held by Emme Williams.

Grace then went on to break Lucy William's record set in 2013 of 37.91 by setting a new record of 36.61.

Boorowa's Eliza Taylor broke the Open girls 50m freestyle record, which had been set in 2013 by Anna Bewley of 30.56, by swimming an absolutely cracking sprint of 30.19.

Ashlee has now qualified to the next level of competition for the 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and the 200m IM.

Grace has qualified for the 50m backstroke, 200m IM, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.

Eliza has qualified for the 50m freestyle and the 50m butterfly.

All three ladies will now be competing at the Canberra Goulburn Diocesan Swimming Carnival joining Malayah Anesbury, Nick Bailey, Archer Blackman, Rory Brodbeck, John Bromham, Veronica Bromham, Chloe Buck, Emily Buck, Kynan Burgess, Mercadez Cartwright, Thomas Coble, Harry Coddington, Kaelan Dal Molin, Mitchell Gibson, Lucy Haertsch, Caleb Jones, Ellie Lake, Lexie McGovern, Sofia Minehan, Willa Morris, Ivy Murphy, Sybella Murphy, Michael Oakley, Liam Payne, Thomas Peacey, George Presser, Samuel Presser, Zaviar Pritchard, Harry Robinson, Myami-Jein Robinson, Lewis Shea, Emma Simmons, Ryan Sumich, Eli Terry, Daisy Van Leeuwen and William Woods.