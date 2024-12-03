A massive congratulations to Noah Ward, who represented Harden Swimming Club at Cootamundra SISA meet last week.

Noah picked up a first in the 100m Freestyle, first in the 50m Backstroke, first in the 50m Breaststroke, first in the 50m Freestyle and third in the 50m Butterfly.

SUMMER RAFFLE

Harden Swimming Club is holding its Summer Raffle, with tickets able to be purchased online.

The raffle will be drawn on Monday December 16 with all money raised going to support the Harden Swimming Club.

First prize in the raffle is a Happy Hop Inflatable slide, splash pool and castle valued at over $500, second prize is a Billabong travel package including backpack and duffle bag, third prize is a hooded towel and bucket hat combo (girl) and fourth prize is a hooded towel and bucket hat combo (boy), fifth prize is a Chupa Chup inflatables pack kindly donated by BJ and Laura Prosser, sixth prize is a $50 Prestige Beauty voucher kindly donated by Bec, seventh is a $50 Ohana voucher kindly donated by Liv, eighth prize is a pool sinkers pack kindly donated by Emma and Erica, ninth prize is a Twister Splash game kindly donated by Erica and Emma.

Use the link to access ticket purchasing.

Tickets are $2 each, five for $9 and 10 for $18.

https://www.rafflelink.com.au/hardenscsummerraffle.