Local rowers Harry and Alice Dymock competed for Kinross Walaroi School, Orange at the NSW rowing Championships at the International Regatta Centre at Penrith last weekend.

The pair of students, both from Boorowa, board and attend the school in Orange.

Harry started on Friday with a heat of the Under 19 Mens single scull in which there were 46 entrants.

In heat one Harry emerged as winner in a time of 7mins 30.55 seconds.

His next race was the semifinal in which Harry came in second behind a rower from Wendouree Ballarat in a time of 7 mins 18 seconds.

The final was held Saturday morning and Harry came in a very creditable 5th place.

The winner from Mosman rowing Club won in a time of 7 mins 9 seconds.

In the Coxed quad scull heats Harry and his crew of Ollie Smith, Oscar Cleary, Toby Buckland and cox Henry Baker ran 4th in a time of 6mins 32 seconds.

The winner was from The Southport School in Queensland with Marist College and Radford College from Canberra filling the minor placings.

Then came the final.

It was a great race from start to finish with The Kinross Walaroi crew winning in a time of 6 mins 35 seconds.

They were followed by the Southport School in second, 1.46 seconds behind with Radford College a further 4 seconds behind.

A big turnaround from the heat results.

The final winning time was slower than the heat time.

A great result for Harry Ollie and Oscar as they have won this event three years in a row.

The final Quad event was the Under 19 quad scull, with the winners unfortunately leaving Henry behind.

A Newcastle Uni composite crew won the event in a time of 6 mins 11 with the Kinross crew close in second place with a time of 6 mins 14 seconds.

Harry partnered with Luke Purdie from Hunter Valley Grammar to race in the mens Under 19 double scull.

The final was a very closely run race, won by Mosman Rowing Club in a time of 6mins 46sec with Luke and Harry 0.6 seconds behind in second place.

His final race was the Under 21 lightweight men’s double scull.

This race was run in conjunction with the Under 23 men.

Harry and Luke came in second overall in a time of 6 mind 59 to win the Under 21 lightweight men’s double scull title.

A great Result for Harry with two wins and two seconds over the regatta.

Harry's sister Alice competed for the first time in a coxed quad scull.

The four rowed in the first heat of the Under 17 womens coxed quad scull.

They put in a great effort to win the first heat in a time of 7 mins 38 seconds from Queenwood , 7mins 44 seconds and Firbank Grammar third in 7 mins 52.

In the final they rowed a great race to finish a very close fourth place in 7 mins 35 seconds.

Well done to both Harry and Alice.