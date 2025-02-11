Only just turning 16 at the end of January, Cooper Dabin is the current Under 18 number one in hammer throw after a record breaking outing at the NSW Country Championships at the end of last month, all in all not a bad birthday present.

In some heavy rain and cooler than normal conditions Cooper beat the NSW Under 18 record by five meters and that was after going up in a weight category for the hammer with his best throw reaching 61.48m.

"It was very wet and windy and cold," Cooper said.

Having trained in different conditions in preparation for different weather at competitions, even Cooper said that the torrential rain at the Championships was something that you just had to ignore and throw the hammer.

"You've just got to go out there and have a go really and hope for the best," he said.

The NSW Country Championships was Cooper's third competition at the new weight, and though he knew he had been performing well with the new weight, his aim was to go out and do what he loves.

"I was just trying to better my PB," Cooper said.

"I wasn't focusing on winning, I just wanted to improve on what I can do."

Over the first weekend of February Cooper was in Sydney where he threw 63.88m, improving once again on his already record breaking throw from last month.

Cooper's father, Luke, was on the field helping to pick up hammers after they had been thrown and he said the rain was relentless.

Cooper's mother, Sarah, and Cooper's brother, Sam, who also competed at his first NSW Country Championships, both watched and cheered Coop on from the dry warmth of the car, across from the field.

The record breaking and winning throw by the local teen was his second throw.

Cooper's success with the hammer has been noticed with him even getting a plug by The Daily Telegraph.

"Burrangong's Cooper Dabin is another to watch for after a great performance at the Australian All Schools Championships where he won the U16 hammer throw with a brilliant PB of 65.27m," The Telegraph wrote.

"At the NSW Country Championships the Temora Athletics Club star has graduated to a heavier hammer, moving from 4kg to 5kg to compete in the U18 hammer throw."

Earlier in January Cooper started the year off strong having thrown a 5m personal best with the 5kg hammer, he has continued to go from strength to strength.

Cooper is training at home in Young and with his coach in Canowindra, where he travels three times a week.

Coming up for Coop is the ACT Championships at the end of February, the NSW Championships at the beginning of March and then Perth for the Australian Championships in April with plenty of smaller competitions in between.

Cooper will continue to train through winter, having hung up his Junior Cherrypickers jersey, and is aiming to make it to compete in the Oceania Championships which will be held in Tonga in October this year and the Australian All Schools Championships later in the year.

With so much travel involved, local businesses are being invited to get on board and support Cooper and his endevour to eventually and hopefully compete at the Brisbane Olympics.

At this stage he is looking for support for his flights all over the countryside to compete. Please feel free to reach out to be put in touch with Cooper's parents.