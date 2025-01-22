Harden Pony Club riders have represented the Club at various different events throughout the past week with one competing at a State event, one attending the State Camp and others making the trip to Tumbarumba for a fun filled week at its annual camp.

Sophia Hackett competed at the State Show Riding Championship held at Hawkesbury last Saturday and Sunday, picking up wins at the Hawkesbury All Breeds Hack Show on the Saturday and finishing in fourth for Most Suitable Pony Club Mount on the Sunday in the State Championships.

Sophia was congratulated by her fellow Harden Pony Club members for her representation of both the Club and Zone 2.

"What an incredible achievement," Harden Pony Club said.

"We are all so proud of you and can't wait to hear all about your experience soon.

"Well done for showcasing your talent and dedication on such a big stage, you're an inspiration to us all."

Emma Karsten made the trek to Sydney last week to attend the NSW Pony Club State Camp where she was able to work on her riding with other talented riders as well as getting the chance to meet and speak with two Australian Olympians, Shane Rose, who Emma was able to meet at a State event last year, and Chris Burton.

Not only did the attendees of the camp and Emma have a fantastic game or two with the Olympians, they were also able to pick up plenty of tricks and skills from the pair that they can bring home and use.

"It looks like it was an incredible opportunity, and we can't wait to hear all about her experience soon," the Club said.

Anyone wishing to attend the NSW Pony Club State Camp should reach out to their Chief Instructor and Zone Chief Instructor for Zone 2, Kylie Reeves.

One of the key requirements for attending is obtaining a C Certificate, something your local Pony Club is able to help with.

State Camp includes daily coaching sessions with top instructors, athletes and trainers, fun, educational, social and team building activities and an all inclusive experience of riding, learning and fun with fellow Pony Club members.

Anyone wishing to attend must be aged 15 to 25 years (14 years and over for Mounted Games), must have their C Certificate, approval from their Senior Instructor and Zone Chief Instructor and results from Pony Club and open events to support their application.

"If you're interested or have questions, please reach out to us," Harden Pony Club said.

"Let's work together to help you achieve this amazing opportunity."

Four riders from Harden Pony Club and two riders from Young Pony Club attended the highly anticipated annual Zone 20 Pony Club Camp at Tumbarumba.

The riders had a fantastic week in the saddle culminating in Ruby Holt coming first in the Inline Barrel Challenge in the 13-15 years age group, Ella Powderly winning the 15-17 years age group and Matt Berridge winning the 17 years and over age group.

The four riders also picked up the Best in Troop Award with Ruby being recognised for her encouragement and support of her troop members.

"It was such a joy to see these riders grow, support one another, and represent our club with pride," Harden Pony Club said.

"The teamwork and kindness they showed throughout the week made us incredibly proud.

"Well done to everyone who participated, and a huge thank you to Zone 20 for hosting such a fantastic camp."