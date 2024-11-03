Horses and riders from across the region and southern NSW travelled to Harden last weekend to compete over two days at events hosted by Harden Pony Club.

On Saturday the Club hosted Showjumping, Dressage and Combined Training with riders from Harden, Young, Bribbaree, Boorowa, Grenfell, Forbes and Bungendore Pony Clubs competing.

Dressage was judged by Stasi Grovenor.

Bribbaree Pony Club's Amy Caldwell was the winner of the Elementary Dressage with Harden Pony Club's Ash Carberry winning the Novice dressage.

In the Preliminary dressage Cady Aiken from Young Pony Club was the winner in both the 1.2 and 1.3 tests.

Second in the Prelim 1.2 was Ava Baker and Amy Caldwell on her second horse with Georgia Jones coming in third with both her horses Monty and Grace.

Second in the Prelim 1.3 was Georgia Jones on Grace with Ava Baker and Amy Caldwell on Dixie coming third and Georgia Jones coming fourth on Monty.

In the Preparatory dressage Georgia Conron came first with Annabelle Randall coming second in both the Prep 1 and Prep 2 tests.

In the E Grade combined training Sammy Daken came first, Will Hunter second, Stella Dowell third.

D Grade combined training was taken out by Ash Carberry and the C Grade was won by Pheobe Apps.

Shaye Grovenor was the winner of the D Grade Associate combined training.

In the straight showjumping the round one E Grade winner was Pip Jones, Josie Brown coming second, Milly Dymock coming third and Adelaide Conron fourth.

The second round of the E Grade showjumping was won by Josie Brown with Pip Jones coming second.

Round one of the D Grade showjumping was won by Audrey White, Ella Powderly came second, Pheobe Brown third, Halle Brown fourth and Sophie Hull fifth.

Round two of the D Grade was won by Halle Brown, Ella Powderly came second, Pheobe Brown finished in third and Audrey White fourth.

C Grade showjumping in round one and round two was Harden Pony Club's Emma Karsten.

Sunday the Club held its Gymkhana with beginners to associates competing in ring events that included rider, pairs and team of fours as well as bareback classes.

There was plenty of sporting action as well as some fantastic rounds of showjumping throughout the day.

Well done to the Harden Pony Club committee on what was a fantastic weekend and a lot of fun for the riders.