Boorowa Gun Club's last Winter Competition of 2024 enjoyed a balmy yet blustery day. With a good roll up of competitors and 3 layouts in operation the scene was set for an exciting day of competition.

The program began with the 25 target Club handicap. The windy conditions kept the red off the board although three shooters did manage a 24/24 so it was a three way shoot off for First second and third place Jeff Nash won the shoot off with a score of 9/9, Chris Oehm took second place with a shoot off score of 8/9 and Alannah Jarvis came third with a score of 2/3.

The second event of the day was the 75 target South West Shooting Supplies sponsored Point Score Championship, a big thankyou to SWSS for their ongoing sponsorship of this event.

The overall winner of the Point score event was Mark Skinner from Majura Park Gun Club with a score of 220/225. First in AA grade was Justin Smith from Boorowa with a 220/225 and second in AA grade with a 216/250 was Tracey Barton-Stringer, A grade was won by Caleb Stringer with a score of 207/225 and second in A grade with a score of 202/225 was Alannah Jarvis from Majura Park Gun Club. Gregory Madill took out B grade with a 204/225 Second place in B grade had to be decided by a shoot off between Eddie Cummings and Ben Kelly both tied on 186/225, Eddie winning the shoot off with a score of 12/12. The C grade winner was Floyd Cummings with a score of 194/225 and second in C grade was John Jasnos with a 177/225.

The overall High Gun was tied between Justin Smith and Mark Skinner both scoring 242/250 for the day. Justin elected not to contest the high gun, making Mark the overall High Gun for the day. Jeff Nash won the Veterans High Gun for the day for the second Month in a row with a score of 236/250. The ladies High Gun was won by Tracey Barton-Stringer with a score of 239/250. The Junior High Gun was won by Floyd Cummings with a score of 215/250.

Boorowa Gun Clubs next competition shoot will be held on Saturday 28th September this is the annual September Day/Night shoot. The program this year will feature The usual Club 25 target Handicap as Event 1, followed by Event 2 The 25 target Single Barrel Graded Cash Divide, and Event 3 the 50 target Double Barrel Championship. Event 4 The Night event is a 50 target Point Score Championship. The shoot will commence at 11.00am, and all the usual refreshments will be available throughout the day plus dinner on Saturday night.

A big thankyou to all the Club members and visitors who helped with the smooth running of the competition the club is especially thankful to the competitors who came from Majura Park Gun Club for the day.

Did you know that Boorowa Gun Club actively helps new shooters to get started. One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club. If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm (weather permitting). All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse and all people aged 12 years and up may participate, children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate. All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper. If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed. Dress for outside conditions although the clubhouse is warm inside with a wood fire during the colder months. The club is located on Ballyryan road Boorowa approximately 3km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello.

EDDIE CUMMINGS