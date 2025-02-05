Last Saturday and Sunday the Southern Inland Swimming Association (SISA) held its Long Course Swimming Championships for 2024/2025 and Speedo Sprint Heat Series which was hosted by Young Amateur Swimming Club.

The weather was hot for the two-day event and swimmers turned up to swim in great conditions, with over 400 people coming through the gate which included the 250 swimmers registered.

Throughout the two-day championship meet over 45 Long Course Southern Inland Swimming Association records were broken by swimmers throughout our area in able body, multi class and masters’ events in various strokes and distances.

The races were fast and competitive with swimmers achieving personal best times, NSW Country and State Qualify times during the meet.

On Sunday Morning the SISA Championships and Speedo Sprints commenced with special guest Hilltops Council Mayor Brian Ingram and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, YASC Major Sponsors Janine Hobson from Young Eyes and Emma Bigwood from SWS Bank were in attendance to judge the Annual Southern Inland Swimming Association March Pass where 20 clubs in their club apparel marched around the pool edge at Young Aquatic Centre with the aim of winning the best presented club for 2025.

Young Amateur Swimming Club and Leeton Yanco Swim Club were announced joint winners for 2025 and were presented the Bernie Boyd Shield for 2025.

On Sunday eight relays were run during the championship meet for our 12 years and under boys/ girls, 13 years over boys / girls in the 4 x 50m freestyle relays and 4 x 50m medley relay.

This year the Wagga Swim Club dominated in winning six relays with Young Amateur Swimming Club winning two relays, the 12 years and under 4 x 50m Freestyle and Medley Relay.

“The Speedo Sprint Heat Series consisting of the 50m Sprints in freestyle and form strokes for 8 years to 13 years was swam very fast along with parents giving their sons/ daughters plenty of support on the side of the pool which added an exciting atmosphere to the day,” SISA president Mark Lake said.

Southern Inland Swimming Association have over 70 swimmers consisting of boys and girls aged from 8 to 13 years old from clubs across the area progressing through to the Speedo Sprint Finals to be held at the Sydney Aquatic Centre on Saturday March 1, 2025.

“This is a great opportunity for all swimmers to be able to travel to Sydney and represent Southern Inland Swimming Association once again or for the first time," Mark said.

"This will be a great experience for our swimmers to swim in Sydney up against other areas in NSW."

Wagga Wagga Swimming Club took out the 2024/2025 Southern Inland Swimming Association Long Course Club Championship and Young Amateur Swimming Club were runners up for 2025.