Boorowa Gun Club has one of its final shoot competitions coming up on November 23 and 24 all in memory of beloved and long standing member Garry Martin.

Garry sadly passed away in 2023 and was an integral part of the Boorowa Gun Club for 45 years, his contribution to the Club has left a lasting impact on all of its members.

"We have a great program planned over the weekend with a delicious dinner prepared by Kosta Plessas on Saturday night – which is included in your nominations," Ros Bradford said.

"This is a special shoot this year in remembrance of a very special member of the Club – Garry Martin who sadly passed away last year.

"Garry was lobbied by members of the club in 1978 to become Secretary – which he did and held the club together for the next 45 years."

On top of the way he influenced the Club and its members, Garry was also an important member of the Boorowa community.

"Garry was a very committed family man, being the type of bloke when he gave his word, he meant it," Ros said.

"He was very popular in the community - always willing to lend a hand where ever it was needed."

Garry was a driving force at the Club, helping to ensure that much needed upgrades were carried out, all while showing his dedication to a sport he adored.

"Over the past 10 to 12 years he has helped carry out major upgrades to the Boorowa Gun Club and very rarely missed practice on a Tuesday night," Ros said.

"He is sadly missed by all members but his legacy will live on through the Club."

The event will kick off at 10am on Saturday November 23 with the Gary Martin Memorial 25T Handicap.

First place in the event will win $2,000, second $1,000, 3rd $500, 4th $250 and 5th $100.

The second event for the day will be a 25T PS O/A, with the third event a 25t SB O/A and Event four will be the 50T DB O/A with a shoot off under lights if needed.

Sunday will kick off at 9am with the 45T 15DB 15SB 15PS 18m O/A before the 15 Pair Double Rise O/A.

Sponsor for the weekend is J and A Geotech Testing and a canteen will be open both days.

For more information or to register for the event please jump onto Facebook and search for Boorowa Gun Club.