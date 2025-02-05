Young Dressage Association held its first official competition for 2025 over the weekend with riders, both local and from across the state, competing over two days.

OC PRELIMINARY 1.1: There were 11 riders who competed in the Official Competition Preliminary 1.1 with Garbiella Heyroth and Glenhill Leatherwood coming in first on an average score of 71.500, second was Megan Bryant and Deveron Come Dancing on 68.900 and in third was Alison Dowton and Amaranda Bradley on 66.200.

OC NOVICE 2.1: Nine riders competed in the Official Competition Novice 2.1 with Sue Walker and the gorgeous Fiorelli winning with an average score of 68.077, second went to Emily Breeze and Brierley Selby on 67.404 with Hunter Doughty and On The Spot coming third on 66.635.

OC ELEMENTARY 3.1: There were seven riders in the OC Elementary 3.1 with Megan Bryant and Dankesohn MBE taking out first with an average of 68.500, Hunter Doughty and On The Spot came in second on 65.286 and Anne Reader and Kazoo finished in third with 62.357.

OC MEDIUM 4.1: There were nine riders entered in the OC Medium 4.1 with Megan Bryant and Dankesohn MBE coming in first on 69.028, Philipa Crawford and Spyderman SW came in second on 67.639 and Chloe Mcgoldrick and Zamba LT came third on 66.11.

OC ADVANCED 5.1: Amy Mckenzie and Carool Secret Service took out the OC Advanced 5.1 on 70.743 with Philipa Crawford and Spyderman SW coming second on 63.041 and Chloe Mcgoldrick and Zamba LT coming in third on 61.486.

OC PRIX ST GEORGE: Darcey Eyb and Sir Versace were the best of the three riders in the Prix St George finishing up on an average of 63.235, Diana Tremain and Bridgford Rock On R came in second on 60.221 and Saskia Smith and Domstaar came in third on 48.750.

OC FEI INTERMEDIATE I: There were five riders competing in the FEI Intermediate I with Diana Tremain and Bridgford Rock On R coming in first on an average of 65.441 with Darcey Eyb and Sir Versace coming second on 63.015 and Diana Tremain and Bridgford Oopsie finishing in third on 62.279.

OC FEI INTERMEDIATE A: Diana Tremain and Bridgford Oopsie were the only competitors and scored an average of 57.500.

OC FEI INTERMEDIATE II: Megan Bryant and Bloomers Simply The Best were the only competitors and scored an average of 62.353.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED PREPARATORY 1: Sharee Shultz and Hanley Bark Birlesque on 58.333 were the top scoring pair in the CU Prep 1 with Juliette Wragge and Ballymount Kayce coming in second with a score of 56.667.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED PRELIMINARY 1.2: There were 16 horse and rider combinations in the CU Prelim 1.2 with Julie Vandyke and Buckwell Park Harlequin scoring the best marks with 75.536, Natasha Larsen and Furst Lady MBE came in second with 74.286 and third was Megan Bryant and Deveron Come Dancing on 72.321.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED NOVICE 2.2: Out of the seven horse and rider combinations Julie Vandyke and Buckwell Park Harlequin took the top spot again with a score of 65.156 with Beth Maclean and Zoe coming in second on 64.688 and Sandra Mills and Hamlot Park Secret Song finishing in third on 64.531.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED RIDER LIMITED PRELIMINARY 1.2: There were seven horse and rider combinations competing it out with some very close results in the scoring. It was Karen Egan and Time To Excel who scored the best with 66.607 with Amy Caldwell and Warloo Dixie coming in second on 66.071 and Natalie Barrett and Avalunche third on 66.071.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED YOUNG RIDER PREPARATORY 1: There was one rider competing with Ashleigh Carberry and Duke finishing on an impressive score of 69.667.

CLOSE UNRESTRICTED YOUNG RIDER PRELIMINARY 1.1: There were seven horse and rider combinations with Pheobe Apps and Shars Prince coming in first on 67.800, Olivia Holland and Hollands First Class came in second on 66.800 and Sophia Coombes and Kenda Park Brass Knuckles finished third on 65.200.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED YOUNG RIDER NOVICE 2.1: There were two competitor combinations with Sophia Coombes and Kenda Park Brass Knuckles on 61.923 and Ashleigh Carberry and Kayla in second on 60.000.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED FREESTYLE (PRELIM - GRAND PRIX): Sophia Coombes and Bamborough Jonas on 60.775 finished in first place.

CLOSED RESTRICTED ELEMENTARY 3.2: There were four riders with Sue Walker and Fiorelli taking first on 68.375 with Megan Hardman and Playmore Even Money in second on 63.375 and Amy Caldwell and Arrakie Justice in third on 62.500.

OFFICIAL COMPETITIVE PRELIMINARY 1.2: There were 13 horse and riders in the OC Prelim 1.2 with Anita Doswell and Danatova Fleetwood finishing with the best score on 69.643, second went to Sarah Farraway and Toto Bettina W on 69.643 and Megan Bryant and Deveron Come Dancing in third on 67.411.

OFFICIAL COMPETITIVE PRELIMINARY 1.3: Gabriella Heyroth and Glenhill Leatherwood finished in first on 71.563, Megan Bryant and Deveron Come Dancing in second on 69.167 and Anita Doswell and Danatova Fleetwood in third on 68.125 with 12 horse and rider combinations competing.

OFFICIAL COMPETITIVE NOVICE 2.2: With 15 horse and rider combinations Sally Walker and Woolaroo Valentine had the best score on 72.500, Rebecca Dwyer and Jezlyn Carmilla in second on 69.063 and Emily Breeze and Brierley Selby in third on 67.813.

OFFICIAL COMPETITIVE NOVICE 2.3: Sally Walker and Woolaroo Valentine took out the top spot with an average score of 64.429, Emily Breeze and Brierley Selby came in second on 64.000 while Sarah Thomson and Thomasthetank third on 62.143. There were seven horse and rider combinations.

OFFICIAL COMPETITVE ELEMENTARY 3.2: Megan Bryant and Dankesohn MBE came in first with an average score of 69.750, Jade Haynes and Cheraton Caesar finished in second on 62.688 and Sophia Coombes and Bamborough Jonas came third on 62.188. There were seven horse and rider combinations.

OFFICIAL COMPETITIVE ELEMENTARY 3.3: There were six horse and rider combinations competing with Megan Bryant and Dankesohn MBE scoring a 70.549 average to win while Amy Caldwell and Arrakie Justice coming in second on 61.220, Jade Haynes and Cheraton Caesar finished in third on 60.000.

OFFICIAL COMPETITIVE MEDIUM 4.2: Emma Hutchinson and Freshman R 65.811, Chloe Mcgoldrick and Zamba LT came in second on 63.919 with Brooke Kaveney and Kaya Shades and 62.568 finished in third out of the six riders.

OFFICIAL COMPETITIVE ADVANCED 5.2: Amy Mckenzie and Carool Secret Service finished in the top spot with an average of 68.816, Heather Modra and Amadora FJ finished second in 65.592 and Philipa Crawford and Spyderman SW came in third on 62.105.

OFFICIAL COMPETITIVE ADVANCED 5.3: Amy Mckenzie and Carool Secret Service came in first 68.243 with Heather Modra and Amadora FJ in second on 64.662.

OFFICIAL COMPETITIVE FEI PRIX ST GEORGE: Diana Tremain and Bridgford Rock On R came first with an average of 64.853 and Darcey Eyb and Sir Versace finished in second on 62.132.

OC FEI INTERMEDIATE I: Darcey Eyb and Sir Versace finished in first on 62.868, Diana Tremain and Bridgford Rock On R came in second on 62.279 and Diana Tremain and Bridgford Oopsie came third on 60.882.

OC FEI INTERMEDIATE A: Diana Tremain and Bridgford Oopsie finished with an average score of 62.059.

OC FEI GRAND PRIX: Megan Bryant and Bloomers Simply The Best scored an average of 62.011.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED PREPARATORY 1: Heather Ip and Cooramin Nobella came first on 72.000, Fiona Weal and Eastview Classic Moon came in second on 60.333 with Sharee Shultz and Bella Scenica coming third on 59.000.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED PREPARATORY 2: Rebecca Dwyer and FTF Florita came first on 78.000 with Heather Ip and Cooramin Nobella came second on 74.000 and Julie Vandyke and Taringa Serene Prince came third with 69.667.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED PRELIMINARY 1.3: There were 16 horse and rider combinations competing with Karen Egan and Time To Excel finishing in first on 65.208, Kylie Reeves and Mon Cadeau came in second on 64.792 and Natasha Andrews and Destiny Road came in third on 64.375.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED NOVICE 2.3: Coming in first was Marie Cooper and Stockleigh Shes So Special on 76.143, second was Aaliyah Haynes and Langtree Savannah on 73.286 with Maddison Bradford and Arlos Way coming third on 72.286.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED RIDER LIMITED PRELIMINARY 1.1: Coming in first out of the nine horse and rider combinations was Amy Caldwell and Warloo Dixie on 65.400 with Karen Egan and Time To Excel in second on 64.400 and Sharee Schultz and Bella Scenica in third on 64.000.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED YOUNG RIDER PRELIMINARY 1.2: Pheobe Apps and Shars Prince came first with a huge score of 77.321 to finish in first with Hailey Gillard and Rick coming in second on 62.321.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED YOUNG RIDER PRELIMINARY 1.3: Sophia Coombes came in first on Kenda Park Brass Knuckles on 64.583, Amy Caldwell and Warloo Dixie came second on 61.667 and Hailey Gillard and Rick came in third on 58.542.

CLOSED UNRESTRICTED YOUNG RIDER NOVICE 2.2: Lucy Chapman and Oaks Ambassador finished first on 76.094, Sophia Coombes and Bamborough Jonas came second on 74.844 and Sophia Coombes and Kenda Park Brass Knuckles came in third with 74.688.

CLOSED RESTRICTED ELEMENTARY 3.1: Natasha Larsen and Stockleigh Dark Angel came in first on 78.286, Amy Caldwell and Arrakie Justice came in second on 73.571 and Emily Van der Struik and Snow Mountains Echo finished third on 71.571.