This Saturday and Sunday, February 1-2, 2025, Young Amateur Swimming Club will host the 2024/2025 Southern Inland Swimming Association (SISA) Long Course Championships and Speedo Sprints for the Region over two days.

This is the biggest Swim Meet on the Calendar for the Area.

There will be 250 Swimmers converge on Young Aquatic Centre this weekend for the two-day event from all over the Southern Inland Swimming Association area.

Young Amateur Swimming Club look forward to welcoming all swimmers to the Hilltops Region this coming weekend.

There will be 20 Clubs in attendance with swimmers coming from Albury, Binalong, Coleambally, Cootamundra, Deniliquin, Finlay, Griffith, Gundagai, Harden, Hay, Junee, Leeton Yanco, Narrandera, Quandialla, Temora, Tumut, Wagga Wagga, West Wyalong, Yass and Young Swimming Clubs.

On Saturday February 1, the meet commences at 12pm with the long-distance races and on Sunday February 2, 2025 there will be over 200 swimmers participate in the 2025 Speedo Sprint Series Heats consisting of 50m events for each respective stroke from Under 8s through to Under 13s, along with Freestyle and Medley Relay Races with Sunday events commencing at 9am.

The Speedo Sprints will have special Guest, State Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Hilltops Shire Council Mayor Brian Ingram in attendance for the opening of the Speedo Sprints.

At the beginning of the Speedo Sprints all clubs will march around the pool and the best club will be presented the Bernie Doc Boyd Shield.

"This is another great opportunity for all our swimmers and club to come together, compete along with Clubs competing to be named overall club Champions for 2024-2025 Long Course Season," President of Southern Inland Swimming Association (SISA) Mark Lake said.

"Swimmers from SISA in ages from 8-13 years old get to compete and the lucky four place getters progress through to Sydney to compete in the finals up against all the other areas in the state on Saturday March 1, 2025 representing Southern Inland Swimming Association.

"This is the first time Speedo Sprints, and the LC Championships has been held in Young for over 15 years.

"This meet will bring an economic boost to the Hilltops Region this coming weekend.

"I thank Young Amateur Swimming Club for all their preparation for this meet, along with working with Pool Management LSA and Hilltops Council who supported this meet being held in the Young."

The Speedo Sprints is an initiative by NSW Swimming.

The Swimmers will swim in the Speedo Sprints Series Heats within their region and the top four swimmers in each age group for each stroke are selected to represent the Southern Inland Swimming Association Region (SISA) at the Sydney Olympic Aquatic Centre Homebush on Saturday March 1, 2025 where all regions from across New South Wales will swim against one another in the 2025 Speedo Sprint Finals.