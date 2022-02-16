Working through COVID

news, local-news,

COVID-19 may have disrupted many activities over the past two years, but physiotherapy should not be one of them. Mercy Care Centre Young continues to provide free, Medicare-funded physiotherapy services to the Hilltops area and there are plenty of appointments available. "Mercy Care Centre Young's comprehensive physiotherapy service has increased capacity to take on new referrals from the Hilltops community," Mercy Care Centre Senior Physiotherapist Laura Rixon said. "People can refer themselves to the service as outpatients or health practitioners can refer their patients. We have plenty of appointments available right away. "We know that COVID-19 has had an impact on so many things in our lives, but don't let vital physiotherapy be one of them." "Our physiotherapy team has worked hard over the past 18 months to implement telehealth options when required and we will continue to offer this service to enhance patient flexibility and choice in the future," Ms Rixon said. "We are also continuing to see many patients face-to-face. We have even acquired some new equipment recently, including a tilt table to help with stroke and neurological rehabilitation and an active-passive upper and lower cycling machine used for early rehabilitation and flexible exercise options." Mercy Care Centre Young Allied Health Team Leader Clare Findlay said the physiotherapy team continues to offer high-quality outpatient and inpatient services in a COVID-safe environment. "The team has shown phenomenal flexibility, hard work and innovation over the past couple of years and we continue to provide an exceptional service," Ms Findlay said. "The Hilltops district is lucky to have such a highly trained, well-resourced and adaptable physiotherapy team looking after our community." The physiotherapy department is currently treating outpatients face-to-face in the physiotherapy gym at Mercy Care Centre Young as well as Harden and Boorowa hospitals. "The department is fortunate to be fully staffed and has capacity to see patients quickly, with very short waiting times, and we provide services for everyone from babies through to the elderly. "Better still, our physiotherapy services at Mercy Care Centre Young are funded by Medicare and are free for Medicare card holders." Contact the physiotherapy team on 02 6382 8490, with or without a referral. If you require the services of any other allied health discipline, including occupational therapy, social work, adult speech pathology, diversional therapy or pastoral care, call 02 6382 8444.

Working through COVID