Monthly medal played in cooler conditions

Saturday was the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning February Monthly Medal event and there were 63 players. The medal winners were in A Grade Ray Hargraves with 67 nett, B Grade Jack Bush with 69 nett on a countback from Paul Blizzard and C Grade Richard Apps with 66 nett. The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were in A Grade Rick Oliver with 74, B Grade Paul Blizzard with 82 and C Grade Richard Apps with 85. The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were in A Grade Steve Smith with 26 putts, in B Grade Greg Nolan with 28 putts and in C Grade Stirling Taylor (Cowra) with 28 putts. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 2nd and was won by Gavin Marshall on a card draw. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Robert Norton with 80 cm and on the 17th Greg Murray with 420 cm. The Young Services Club second shot NTPs were won by Craig Taylor in A Grade on the 3rd with 201 cm, B Grade Daryl Brown on the 9th with 70 cm and Bernard Maloney in C Grade on the 15th with 426 cm. The NTP on the 16th was won by Mark Crutcher with 600 cm. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Matthew Cafe. The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Allan Moore, Peter Rushby and Ben Dean. Balls went down to 72 nett on a countback. Get your team organised for the Honor Oliver Memorial mixed 4BBB and individual stableford on Saturday 12th February. Saturday 19th is a single stableford sponsored by Mark and Joy McCormick. The following Saturday 26th February is a 4BBB sponsored by Grant Harding and Allan Moore. The Wednesday Medley was won by Grant Harding with 41 points and he won 14 balls. Second was Marie Inwood with 35 points on a countback from Wayne Hewson, Col Miller, Ros Anderson and Bob Stone. Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 73 players. The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Larry Marks with 19 points on a countback from Brett Scelly. Balls went down to 18 points and there were 10 players. On Sunday the Kyle McGovern Electrical medley was won by Justine Makeham with 37 points. The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 2nd and the jackpot was not struck. The Jackpot will be $60 next week. There were 11 players. The Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Steven Eldridge with 46 nett. In second was Jim Delahunty with 52 nett from Julie Lillingston with 55 nett. There were 17 players. The first round of the Young Tyrepower post Xmas competition resulted in Pro Hackers and Armstrong Plumbing both scoring 12 points. Next best were Hennessy Hackers on 10 points and Tester Porter Services on 9 points. Full results are available on the Golf Club webpage.

