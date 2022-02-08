A great week at the Young Bowling Club

sport, local-sport,

Thursday afternoon bowls saw one game of the Mixed Pairs Championship played and 20 other bowlers on the green. The Mixed Pairs game saw John and Kate Cooper playing Elsie and Neal Hines. After 8 ends Elsie and Neal led 12-3 and after 18 ends John and Kate were in front 16-15. A score of 5 on the 19th end gave Elsie and Neal the advantage and they went on to win 22-18. The vouchers for the highest margin went to Steve Walsh and Col Chapman who won their game by 30 shots. Others to win their games were: On Saturday there were three games played in the Mixed Pairs Championship and another sixteen players involved in Jackpot Bowls. Martin Betcher and Therese Ruhl played Judy Watson and Glen Benson and the first half of the game saw fairly even scoring with Judy and Glen leading 13-10 after 12 ends. Judy and Glen then won 7 consecutive ends to lead 27-10 and the final score was 28-11. Lisa and Russell Boyd took an early lead of 12-3 after 7 ends of their game against Jill and Denis Rosen and they continued to do best with the final score being 26-9 in their favour. The third game saw Sonia Ingall and David Quigley opposed to Sheila and Cliff Traynor. After 8 ends the score was 6-all and after 16 ends the score was 13-all. With two ends to play Sonia and David led 15-14 and scores to them of 2 and 4 on the final 2 ends gave them the win 21-14. In the Men's jackpot games the winners of the vouchers were Milan Brankovic and Alan Gall who won their game by 18 shots. The other winning teams and their margins were Brian Christie and Geoff Holt (2 shots), Brian Gibson and Colin Powell (6 shots) and Albert Carter and Vic Brown (9 shots). Thanks to the bowlers who represented the club and the district at Bribbaree's President's Day on Sunday. This was a successful day with the maximum of 14 teams of fours competing. Play this week saw the start of the Guy Pickering Charity Challenge with games being played on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The results will be in next week's report. Men's Jackpot bowls will be played on Saturday afternoon and also one game in the Mixed Pairs Championship. Any players who want to purchase one of the club's new bowls shirts should check the sheet on the notice board. The next date for Sunday Funday Bowls is 20th February and an entry form is on the notice board.

