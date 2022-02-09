Young Yabbies make a donation close to the heart

sport, local-sport,

The Young Yabbies Rugby Union Club made a donation close to their heart earlier this week when they presented a cheque to CanAssist in Young. Every year the club auctions off its 'Old Boys' jerseys from the season and last year was no different, however, the Club decided to do something different with the money raised this year when one of their own was hit hard. "Someone from the Yabbies community last year was struck early on with cancer," Nick Duff said. "They were quite close to a lot of us in the immediate playing group and the wider Yabbies community, so we thought we'd better do something about it and show our support." And do something about it the club certainly did. A decision was made that half of the funds raised at the end of year auction would go to CanAssist Young to help them help locals continue their fight against all types of cancers. "Each year we have the auction of the Old Boys jerseys and normally the money just goes straight back into the Rugby Club's account," Duff said. "But we thought this year it was pretty bloody fitting to donate half to CanAssist." On Monday Yabbies president Jesh Smith, was joined by Peter Maher and Nick Duff to present Gail Hannigan from CanAssist Young with a cheque worth $3,322.50 which will go straight back into the local community to help those suffering and fighting their cancer diagnosis. Gail thanked the Yabbies for the donation and explained to them exactly how it would help locals with fuel, treatments, scans and more during their battle. "Obviously they do excellent things for people in the community suffering from cancer etc and I guess it was a small token of our appreciation to the work that they put in and to show a bit of support for the Yabbies family that were affected," Duff said. Looking forward to the 2022 Yabbies season, players have started their pre-season sessions. "Anyone that would like to join is more than welcome to come to Social Touch and a bit of fitness 6.30pm on Tuesday evenings at Cranfield," Duff said. To know more call Nick on 0499556602.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/f2693622-2513-4890-878c-d9ee83c754f8.JPG/r609_707_5352_3387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg