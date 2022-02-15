news, local-news,

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has helped staff and students from Young schools celebrate the start of the new school year with a Back to School Breakfast on Wednesday, February 9. Student and staff representatives from all of the schools in Young attended the event with Ms Cooke saying that it was fantastic to be able to catch up with everyone. "If 'Back to School' wasn't busy enough, settling in to new classes, meeting new friends and catching up with your peers, not to mention swimming carnivals galore, this wonderful cohort of student leaders from the six schools in Young (who) joined me at Carrington Park for a quick bite and a chat," Ms Cooke said. "It was great to catch up with them all and listen to their plans for 2022. "I am grateful to their Principals and parents for allowing them to come along to say hello." Ms Cooke said she has really enjoyed being on Facebook since school returned seeing all of the new school year photos popping up on her timeline. "It has been fantastic to see many of the 'Back to School' Facebook posts in my newsfeed over the past few weeks, with so many students eager to return to the classroom and catch up with their friends," she said. Ms Cooke has also thanked all of the staff at the local schools for their hard work in preparation for the new school year and ensured that returning to the classroom can be as COVID safe as it can be. "Thank you to all of our amazing teachers and school administration teams who have been working hard (as always) to prepare for a big 2022, and to ensure the return to school amongst COVID-19 has happened as smoothly as possible."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/40dfbd09-f147-45f4-a86a-fbfaee1361e7.jpg/r2_465_4545_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cooke serves brekkie