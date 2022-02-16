Countback splits golfers

sport, local-sport,

Saturday was the Honor Oliver Memorial mixed 4BBB and individual stableford event. The winners were Larraine and Jack Nicolls with 44 points on a countback from Jo and Mark Hawker. The men's single stableford was won by Stirling Taylor (Cowra) with 41 points. The Ladies single stableford winner was Leanne Slater with 37 points on a countback from Sandra Holmes. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 16th and was not struck. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Ron Thompson with 140 cm and on the 17th Jordan Osmond with 83 cm. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Tim Findlay. The Vinnies Pizza voucher was won by Swayde Honeman. Balls went down to 32 points in the Ladies competition and 34 points on a countback for the Men's. Next Saturday 19th is a single stableford for Men sponsored by Mark and Joy McCormick. The following Saturday 26th February is a 4BBB sponsored by Grant Harding and Allan Moore. Saturday 5th March is the first round of the Men's Club Championships sponsored by the South West Slopes Credit Union. The Championships are played over four rounds on two consecutive weekends concluding on Sunday 13th March. The Wednesday Medley was won by Jackie Sheridan with 38 points and she won 14 balls. Second was Greg Murray with 36 points on a countback from Rick Oliver. Balls went down to 31 points on a countback and there were 70 players. The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Lynn Quay with 18 points on a countback from Trish Miller. Balls went down to 16 points and there were 15 players. On Sunday the Kyle McGovern Electrical medley was won by Matt McKnight with 40 points. The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 8th and the $60 jackpot was shared between Matt McKnight, Andrew Sabidussi, Jarrod Harding and Liz Harding. The Jackpot returns to $30 next week. There were 32 players. The Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Peter Campbell with 51 nett. In second was Bob Martin with 53 nett from Ross Manskie with 55 nett. There were 17 players. The second round of the Young Tyrepower Business House competition was won by FTS Birdies. In second place was Hilltops Heroes and third was Tester Porter Services. The Pro Hackers are leaders overall by one point from Hilltops Heroes and Tester Porter Services. Full results are available on the Golf Club webpage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/36f5aa31-b0aa-4ccf-bdf2-2b667fdc05e4.jpeg/r9_441_3807_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Countback splits golfers