The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has 4,877 active cases of COVID-19 across the District bringing the total number of cases since July 1, 2021 to 23,920. There are currently 34 COVID-19 patients in MLHD who are being cared for in hospital. Three of these patients are in ICU, two patients are ventilated. Sadly, we also report the death of two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s. The men were residents of Edward River LGA, Griffith LGA and Wagga Wagga LGA. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones. Across the MLHD, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Sunday 6 February 2022. Of children aged 12 to 15, 85.2 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79.3 per cent have received two doses. Across NSW, of children aged 5 to 11, 45.2 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of people aged 16 plus, 48 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 52.3 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

Sad news of more COVID deaths in the Murrumbidgee