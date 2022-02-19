West's a tireless volunteer

news, local-news,

Bribaree Showground volunteer Bill West has won the prestigious Department of Planning and Environment Individual Excellence in Crown Land Management Award at the 2021 Community Achievement Awards for Regional NSW and the ACT. The winners were announced on Friday, February 11, 2021 during the online presentation of awards hosted by Sarah Navin, State Political Reporter, PRIME7. Guests attended virtually from across NSW and the ACT to celebrate the regional achievers, including Melanie Hawyes, Deputy Secretary, Crown Lands and Local Government, Department of Planning and Environment representing the Hon. Kevin Anderson MP, NSW Minister for Lands and Water, Hospitality and Racing and patron of the awards. "The Community Achievement Awards champion excellence in Crown land management, business innovation, leadership, customer service, and connecting communities," Mr Anderson said. "Congratulations to all award winners who have highlighted the leading efforts of individuals, communities and businesses in making our regions great and thriving places to live, work and raise a family." Bill West won the award from a strong field of nominations. "Bill West of Balmoral is ensuring the grounds of Bribaree Showground are preserved for future generations to come," the awards ceremony heard. "Bill has been a member of the Bribbaree Showground Trust since 1982. "He became its Chairman in 1984. In 1997, he became secretary/treasurer. "For 39 years, Bill has tirelessly worked for the Showground. "Now at 72, he vows to continue supervising the Showground, cleaning up the grounds after each event, cleaning the toilets, checking the tanks and doing everything he can to maintain the grounds in pristine condition. "With extensive knowledge of the workings of the grounds, Bill has drawn up comprehensive maps of its power and water systems. " The Awards night was the culmination of a successful year with hundreds of nominations received from across regional New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/41bb04b3-4cfc-4086-ac74-aac28b30f738.jpg/r0_50_825_516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

West's a tireless volunteer