Coming off a near miss to start their campaign, Riverina's Andrew Johns Cup team held their nerve to bring up their first win. A strong start from the Bulls, as Young's Nick Powderly crossed twice in the first 10 minutes, helped them to take a 20-18 win over Western at Grenfell on Sunday. Coach Seb Cottam.was pleased to see the under 16s team get on the board in the second round of the competition. "The boys have been improving from the start of the campaign so it was excellent to get the result," Cottam said. "They really deserved it." After a 20-16 loss to Monaro last week, the Bulls took a 10-6 lead into half-time before tries to Jake Cayfe and Detroy McKellar extended their advantage. However the Rams stormed back into the contest, scoring the next two tries to close within four points. It set up a blockbuster finish and despite not making the most of their opportunities, Cottam was pleased to be able to hold on. "It was slightly nervous but we got there in the end," he said. "It's definitely different being on the other side of the sideline in a situation like that. "We were up 20-6 and they came back to make it 20-18 and had some shots we diffused while we made some silly errors when we could have iced the game but the boys got the job done." Captain Harvey Gay and halfback Cohen Benson were among the best performers. Riverina came through the clash unscathed which is a big bonus heading into a tough road trip to face. "It's a big trip and they keep improving but this will be a tough match up," Cottam said. "Central Coast are probably the team to beat but if we go up their play our style of footy and don't make silly errors the result will go in our favour but the boys have to put the work in." However Riverina's Laurie Daley Cup side are yet to get off the mark after a 30-20 loss to Western. The Bulls were able to keep themselves in contact throughout the game but struggled to make enough inroads. They trailed 10-8 at half-time but then conceded the next three tries.

