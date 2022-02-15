Ideal conditions for bowls

sport, local-sport,

The past fortnight has been ideal for bowls. On February 3, two games of triples were played. The team of Julie Alavoine, Judith Mulligan and Sheila Traynor defeated Sonia Ingall, Therese Ruhl and Kathryn Betcher by three shots and Robyn Tierney, Heather Bailey and Jill Rosen had a convincing win over Marg Glasheen, Jenny Holt and Ann Gardner. On Tuesday February 8, eight players met for social bowls so two games of pairs were played. Judy Watson and Kate Cooper defeated Heather Bailey and Marg Gailey 26-9 and Julie Alavoine and Sheila Traynor defeated John Cooper and Jill Rosen 15-13 and to Jill's excitement she had a resting toucher. Last Thursday, in breezy conditions, we had two games of triples. Sonia Ingall, Heather Bailey and Jill Rosen drew with Lee Veitch, Ann Gardner and Kathryn Betcher 16-16. In the other game Robyn Tierney, Julie Alavoine and Robyn Apps defeated Marg Glasheen, Therese Ruhl and Marg Gailey 22-10 and Marg Glasheen had a resting toucher. Things to note: At our recent meeting it was decided we would no longer play bowls on a Tuesday but would make our second day a Saturday afternoon. We hope this may encourage some ladies who work during the week to come along and join us and see how much fun it can be. Four games of Club Mixed Pairs have been played - with two games very close. Into the second round so far we have Elsie and Neal Hines, Sonia Ingall and Dave Quigley, Lisa and Russell Boyd, Jenny and Geoff Holt. Events coming up: Cootamundra Ex Services President's Day on March 2nd, Harden's President's Day on March 5, Lake Cargelligo weekend on March 5, Yass Sports Day on March 5, Towning Shield at Cootamundra Country Club on March 12 and 13, Kelly Rose Bowl at Harden on March 26.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/EH94Z6AwR5shPw9vaLVLum/8942805c-d975-4eb3-90e6-b874c35c614a.jpg/r930_1444_4928_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg