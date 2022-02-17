Young hosts club pairs title

sport, local-sport,

Quite a lot of activity at the Bowling Club this week with the start of the next session of the Guy Pickering Charity Challenge and some Championship games. On Saturday the club hosted the District Champion of Club Champion Pairs that was carried over from 2021. Just three clubs had entries - Damien Miller and David Quigley (Young), Tom Glover and Brian Madden (Harden) and Des Guthrie and Bill Manwaring (Cootamundra Country Club). In the Saturday morning game Damien and David led Tom and Brian 8-7 after 10 ends but from that point the Young team dominated the scoring to win the game 20-11. In the final Des and Bill won the first 2 ends but they only won 2 more ends as Damien and David scored a clear-cut 36-9 win. Congratulations to Damien and David who will contest the Zone 8 finals for this event at Ariah Park on 12th and 13th March. During the week Thursday afternoon saw 20 players on the green and despite some rain play was finished as scheduled. Brian Christie and Col Powell had the highest margin for the afternoon when they won their game by 18 shots. Ian Gailey and Geoff Holt also did well with a margin of 16 shots. Other winners were John Cooper and Colin Stokell - 11 shots, Milan Brankovic and Ian Schofield - 8 shots and Andrew Hutchison and Vic Brown - 6 shots. Sixteen teams of triples played on Wednesday night in the Guy Pickering Charity Challenge with the winners being Ruski Horse with 16 points. On Thursday night 12 teams played with the start delayed by a short heavy shower. Play went on after the rain and the winners for the night were Boat Crew with a score of 17 points. Two games of the Mixed Pairs Championship were played on Saturday afternoon with two very closely contested games. Jenny and Geoff Holt took an early over Judy Watson and Glen Benson to be in front 12-3 after 8 ends. There was a swing in the scoring with Judy and Glen in front 17-15 after 17 ends. Both teams won 2 of the final 4 ends but a score of 4 on the 20th end put Jenny and Geoff in the lead 20-18 and they won 20-19. Lisa and Russell Boyd led Heather Bailey and Ian Schofield 12-6 after the first 11 ends of their game but after 16 ends the scores were level at 14-all. Both teams scored a total of 4 shots on the next 5 ends to see the score at 18-all after the regulation 21 ends. Lisa and Russell scored 2 shots on the extra end to win the game 20-18. There were 14 players involved in Saturday's Jackpot bowls. The vouchers for the afternoon went to Milan Brankovic and Chris Wright who won by the big margin of 17 shots. Phil Taylor and Harold Anderson won their game by 11 shots and Brian March, Brian Christie and Cliff Traynor won their game by 4 shots. Two games of Mixed Pairs are scheduled for Saturday with Ann Gardner and Scott Douglas to play Kathryn Betcher and Peter Watts and Sonia Ingall and David Quigley to play Elsie and Neal Hines. Any players who want to purchase one of the club's new bowls shirts should check the sheet on the notice board. The next date for Sunday Funday Bowls has been changed to 6th March. An entry form is on the notice board.

