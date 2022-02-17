news, local-news,

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District will be making changes to its visitation guidelines to increase access across all its facilities. In line with NSW Health's updated guidelines, patients and residents at MLHD facilities can have two fully vaccinated visitors aged 12 years and over, plus two children aged under 12 years, per day. At least one dose of a COVID vaccine is required for children aged between five and 12. All visitors will be screened on entry and must agree to wear a mask and any other personal protective equipment as required. "If a visitor wishes to see a COVID-19 positive patient, the request will be clinically assessed," an MLHD spokesperson said. "In end of life situations, individuals who have COVID-19 or are not fully vaccinated can be risk assessed to visit a direct family member." MLHD recorded 355 new cases of COVID and the death of a man in his 80s from the Albury region in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday. A man in his 80s from the Albury region . We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones. Eighty three PCR tests were carried out and 272 RAT tests. Twenty two people remain in in hospital, one in ICU. There are currently 172 active cases in the Cootamundra-Gundagai Shire and 202 in Hilltops. NSW recorded 9,995 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday. There were 1447 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 92 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers we down on the previous day when 1478 patients were being cared for in hospitals while ICU numbers are steady, remaining at 92. Of the new cases, 5747 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4248 came from PCR testing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/898a0f7c-9998-4cee-8f69-5ec3a8b4f4fb.jpg/r1_31_608_374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hospitals to alter visitation guidelines