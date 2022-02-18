Driving lesson from Hurst at Young trots

sport, local-sport,

Bathurst trainer-driver Nathan Hurst produced a driving lesson at the Young Harness Club meeting on Tuesday night. The Eglington based reinsman steered home four of the seven winners on the program, training three of them himself. His fourth winner was trained by West Wyalong trainer Michael Souden. Young connections managed minor placings at the meeting. Hurst's night started on a winning note with Tulhurst Dancer ($7.50) which recorded a neck win over race favourite Swedish Meatballs ($2.30, Jackson Painting) and Sunnywithachance ($8, Maurice Johnson) 1.1 metres back in third place. From the outside draw on the second line Hurst drove a patient race early allowing Tulhurst Dancer to settle towards the back of the field with Sunnywithadance taking an early lead and stringing out the field. Approaching the bell Hurst took Tulhurst Dancer away from the fence before making a long run with just the early leader and the favourite to run down on the turn. With the last shot Tulhurst Dancer grabbed the lead in the shadows of the post. The win was the third in succession for Tullhurst Dance which started at lucrative odds after wins at Bathurst and Blayney at its most recent starts. Another Tullhurst, Tullhurst Writer ($4.80), provided Hurst with his second winner of the night, again upsetting a race favourite for the win in the Donges Supa IGA Pace over 1720 metres. A last start seventh of 10 in stronger grade at Bathurst on February 9 Tulhurst Writer was well backed late and challenged for the early leader before Hurst eased the son of Sportswriter into the one one behind Twisted Mistress and Special Meaning with Doctor Somes on his inside. When Twisted Mistress dropped off Special Meaning and Tulhurst Writer were left to fight it out with the latter getting the better of Special Meaning (Nathan Townsend) on the line. Two races later Hurst made it three wins for the night again causing an upset, this time with $12 chance Gabb'ys Reason which recorded a 10 metre win over Headturner ($2.8, Blake Micalef) with Gone Way Back ($10.10, Scott Osmond) a further 10 metres away in third place. Hurst sat at the back of a compact front six in the early stages before the field settled and he found himself four back on the outside as the pacemakers set a solid early pace. Over the 2100 metres the strong early sectionals worked in Gabby's Reasons favour with Hurst making a lightning move along the back, Gabby's Reason hitting the lead before the turn and clearing away down the running for a comfortable win. Hurst recorded his fourth win in the fifth event on the card, the South West Credit Union Pace over 1720 metres, when he combined with West Wyalong trainer MIchael Souden and Peggyville ($3.40).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/19ce7e54-6ccd-4d56-9f71-1186993cfc1a.jpg/r8_164_3208_1972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg