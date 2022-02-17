B grade cricket semi-finalists decided

sport, local-sport,

The Criterian Hotel, Temora Tigers, Stockinbingal and Burrangong Cubs will fight out this weekend's Blooms Chemist second grade semi finals. Cri Hotel and Temora will meet at Sawpit Gully whilst Stockinbingal will host the Burrangong Cub. Stockinbingal and Burrangong go into the weekend in winning form with Stockinbingal comfortable winners over the Criterial Hotel last weekend and Burrangong too good for Temora Bowling Club Tigers. Criterion will be looking for a big improvement in the batting after last weekend being bundled out for just 69, chasing 173 for victory against Stockinbingal. Four of the Cri players were dismissed without scoring on that occasion with only two players Ethan Birks (29) and Kieran Richens (22) reaching double figures. Jack Caldwell was best with the bat for Stockinbingal with a patient 52 from 92 deliveries in 108 minutes at the crease. The Burrangong Cubs defended 105 in their match against Temora Tigers, dismissing the Tigers for 87 after a good all-round bowling performance with Jack Nicols (3-31), Carl Ross (2-10) and Josh Sanderson (2-10) best of the bowlers. Jack Nicolls was best of the bat with a more than a run a ball 26 from 23 deliveries in 27 minutes, his innings including four fours and a six. In the other match Bribbaree (5-185) chased down Temora Lions (7-184) with Justin Boyd blasting 110 at the top of the order.

